Login

Jawa Yezdi Announces Service Camp For Bike Owners in Kerala

Jawa Yezdi motorcycles is holding a mega service camp in Cochin, Kerala from December 14-17 for owners to get free check-ups
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 7, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Jawa Yezdi hosting mega service camp in Cochin, Kerala for existing bike owners from Dec 14th to 17th.
  • 2019-20 model owners eligible for free comprehensive health check.
  • Owners can avail free extended warranty based on assessments.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has announced a service camp exclusively for the owners of Jawa and Yezdi bikes sold between 2019-20. The 4-day camp will be held in Cochin, Kerala from December 14th to 17th, 2023. 

 

The camp offers owners a complimentary thorough health check of their motorcycles, conducted under the brand's supervision. Major original equipment suppliers like Motul, Amaron and Ceat Tyres will also participate in assessments.

 

Also Read: MS Dhoni Gets A Customised Jawa 42 Bobber Sporting Bespoke Paint Job

 

Attendees will also be eligible for a free extended warranty based on the health evaluation results as part of Jawa Yezdi’s commitment to customer experience. A dedicated zone will additionally facilitate exchange and buyback valuations for those interested in upgrades.

 

Post this, the Mega Service Camp will travel to other key southern cities including Bangalore, Chennai, Calicut and Hyderabad as a region-wide initiative. This tour enables the brand to reach out to existing customers by driving after-sales facilitation.

 

Also Read: Jawa Yezdi Special Diwali Offers; To Offer Extended Warranty And More

The camp offers an exclusive opportunity for owners to proactively maintain their Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles with thorough servicing ahead of the riding season. By supporting the proper upkeep of bikes already on the road, the company hopes to sustainably strengthen engagement with South India's riding community. Interested owners can register for the Mega Service Camp at their nearest Jawa Yezdi dealership.

# Jawa 42# Jawa# Yezdi# bikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2014 Honda CR-V
6.5
0
10
2014 Honda CR-V
  • 75,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 9.50 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Fortuner
6.7
0
10
2017 Toyota Fortuner
  • 1,18,054 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 24.50 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
2021 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • 22,376 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.85 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A3
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A3
  • 47,549 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
7.3
0
10
2016 Volvo V40
  • 76,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
2013 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
  • 76,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 8.50 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
7.4
0
10
2015 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
  • 62,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 11.90 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2009 Skoda Fabia
6.8
0
10
2009 Skoda Fabia
  • 81,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 1.95 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Ford EcoSport
7.2
0
10
2013 Ford EcoSport
  • 85,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 3.75 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2012 Skoda Rapid
7.1
0
10
2012 Skoda Rapid
  • 45,028 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.50 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Secondary Banner

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

MotoGP: American Team Trackhouse Racing Joins The 2024 Grid
MotoGP: American Team Trackhouse Racing Joins The 2024 Grid
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-15689 second ago

American-owned Trackhouse, led by Justin Marks and musician Pitbull, to replace RNF on the starting grid for 2024.

Porsche Builds 2 Millionth Vehicle At Leipzig Plant, A New-Gen Panamera Turbo Hybrid
Porsche Builds 2 Millionth Vehicle At Leipzig Plant, A New-Gen Panamera Turbo Hybrid
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14148 second ago

Porsche AG’s Leipzig plant rolled out its two millionth vehicle recently, a new-gen Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid, which is now heading to its owner in Dubai

Toyota Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute Revealed; Limited To Just 100 Units
Toyota Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute Revealed; Limited To Just 100 Units
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11711 second ago

The Toyota Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute will be limited to just 100 units and get a new GR Supra GT4 Evo racecar-inspired livery along with Gazoo Racing accessories

Kia Sonet Facelift Teased In Video; Reveals Redesigned Tail Section
Kia Sonet Facelift Teased In Video; Reveals Redesigned Tail Section
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

The new video shows the subcompact SUV’s redesigned tail section and confirms that it will get ADAS functions

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Debuts With 442 bhp In-Line Six
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Debuts With 442 bhp In-Line Six
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe has an upgraded 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder turbo engine producing 442 bhp and 560 Nm torque.

2024 Suzuki Swift Technical Specifications Revealed
2024 Suzuki Swift Technical Specifications Revealed
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The Swift will be powered by a 1.2 litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 81 bhp and 108 Nm of torque

Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid Supercar Launched; Priced At Rs 8.89 Crore
Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid Supercar Launched; Priced At Rs 8.89 Crore
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The Revuelto is powered by a 6.5 litre V12 engine mated to three electric motors that churn out a combined 1001 bhp

Kia India Unveils ‘K-Charge’, A New App-Based EV Charging Initiative
Kia India Unveils ‘K-Charge’, A New App-Based EV Charging Initiative
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Kia India takes the wraps off its new EV charging initiative, the K-Charge. It will be available to non-Kia EV owners as well.

Suzuki Motor Gujarat Plant Crosses 30 Lakh Unit Production Milestone
Suzuki Motor Gujarat Plant Crosses 30 Lakh Unit Production Milestone
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Milestone was reached about 7 years after the plant commenced operations in February 2017.

Hero MotoCorp And Ather Energy Form Partnership For EV Fast-Charging Network
Hero MotoCorp And Ather Energy Form Partnership For EV Fast-Charging Network
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Hero MotoCorp and Ather Energy come together to form a partnership for an inter-operable fast-charging network in India.

Kawasaki India Announces Year-End Discounts Across Motorcycle Range Up To Rs 60,000
Kawasaki India Announces Year-End Discounts Across Motorcycle Range Up To Rs 60,000
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

Kawasaki is offering discount vouchers on the Vulcan S, Ninja 400, Ninja 650 and Versys 650 in its lineup with benefits going up to Rs. 60,000

Marc Marquez Was Exceptionally Quick On His New Ducati During 2024 Testing
Marc Marquez Was Exceptionally Quick On His New Ducati During 2024 Testing
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

6 days ago

It came to no one's surprise that the six-time MotoGP champion posted competitive lap times during post-season testing on his new Ducati.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition: Top 5 Highlights
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 days ago

Royal Enfield took the wraps off its latest 650 cc motorcycle, the Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023 in Goa. Here are the top 5 highlights of the newest Royal Enfield bike, albeit in its Motoverse edition.

Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Launched In Malaysia
Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Launched In Malaysia
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 days ago

The made-in-India Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X have been launched in Malaysia with deliveries set to commence in few weeks

Honda CB350: Full Accessories List Revealed
Honda CB350: Full Accessories List Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 days ago

The new Honda CB350 now comes with touring-friendly accessories from the dealership including a taller windscreen, leg guards, fog lamps and more

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Jawa Yezdi Announces Service Camp For Bike Owners in Kerala
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved