Jawa Yezdi Announces Service Camp For Bike Owners in Kerala

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has announced a service camp exclusively for the owners of Jawa and Yezdi bikes sold between 2019-20. The 4-day camp will be held in Cochin, Kerala from December 14th to 17th, 2023.

The camp offers owners a complimentary thorough health check of their motorcycles, conducted under the brand's supervision. Major original equipment suppliers like Motul, Amaron and Ceat Tyres will also participate in assessments.

Attendees will also be eligible for a free extended warranty based on the health evaluation results as part of Jawa Yezdi’s commitment to customer experience. A dedicated zone will additionally facilitate exchange and buyback valuations for those interested in upgrades.

Post this, the Mega Service Camp will travel to other key southern cities including Bangalore, Chennai, Calicut and Hyderabad as a region-wide initiative. This tour enables the brand to reach out to existing customers by driving after-sales facilitation.

The camp offers an exclusive opportunity for owners to proactively maintain their Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles with thorough servicing ahead of the riding season. By supporting the proper upkeep of bikes already on the road, the company hopes to sustainably strengthen engagement with South India's riding community. Interested owners can register for the Mega Service Camp at their nearest Jawa Yezdi dealership.