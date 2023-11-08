Login

MS Dhoni Gets A Customised Jawa 42 Bobber Sporting Bespoke Paint Job

It boasts a custom bottle-green paint scheme highlighted with golden pinstripes.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

08-Nov-23 01:44 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Remains unchanged mechanically
  • Gets a yellow-tinted headlight
  • MSD’s bike collection features an array of top-notch models

Indian cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, popularly known as MSD, recently added a custom-spec Jawa 42 Bobber to his already impressive bike collection. Mahendra Singh Dhoni's passion for collecting bikes and cars is well known among cricket and automobile enthusiasts alike, and his collection offers a rare glimpse into his love for extraordinary motorcycles.

 

 

As for the latest addition, Dhoni's Jawa 42 Bobber boasts a custom bottle-green paint scheme highlighted with golden pinstripes. The motorcycle is a single-seater due to its bobber design and features a customised ribbed seat. In addition, the headlight has a yellow tint, and the handlebar has grips to add to the personalisation of the bike.

 

 

 

Despite the cosmetic changes, the mechanical specifications remain the same. The Jawa 42 Bobber is equipped with a 334 cc engine that generates a peak 29.5 bhp and 32.74 Nm of torque. It comes with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and a slipper clutch.

 

Also Read: Former Indian Cricketers Venkatesh Prasad & Sunil Joshi Check Out MS Dhoni’s Car And Bike Collection

 

The customised Jawa was gifted to the Indian cricketing icon by Skipper Pipes, a company specialising in polymer pipes and fittings. The company recently announced MS Dhoni and Chris Gayle as its brand ambassadors.

 

 

Furthermore, MSD’s bike collection features an array of top-notch models, such as the Kawasaki Ninja H2Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14RHarley-Davidson Fat Boy, Ducati 1098, BSA Goldstar, Norton Jubilee 250, and numerous Yezdis, among others.

 

