2024 Jawa Perak Launched In India With Updates; Priced At Rs. 2.13 Lakh

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles (JYM) has launched the updated Jawa Perak in India, which now gets new colours and subtle updates. In addition, the 42 Bobber has also been updated with alloy wheels and two new colour schemes.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 9, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Jawa Perak updated with a new colour and few other updates
  • Technical specifications stay the same on the 2024 Perk
  • Jawa 42 Bobber also updated; Gets alloy wheels and two new colours

The Jawa Perak gets an update for 2024, with a new matt black/matt grey dual-tone colour scheme along with new badges on the tank that say ‘Perak’ instead of ‘Jawa’, and a new fuel-filler cap. There is also a new quilted tan seat on offer and the footpegs are now positioned 155 mm forward, which makes the rider triangle even more comfortable. 

 

Also Read: Jawa To Roll Out 7-8 New Products This Year

The 2024 Perak continues to get the same 334 cc liquid-cooled engine as before, which makes 29.49 bhp at 7,500 rpm along with peak torque of 30 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Jawa says that the Perak offers best-in-class acceleration and braking. The bike also features large ByBre disc brakes (280 mm front and 240 mm rear) with dual-channel ABS by Continental, along with an slip and assist clutch and a new seven-step preload adjustable mono-shock. 

 

Also Read: Singer Kailash Kher Takes Delivery Of A New Jawa Perak

Along with the 2024 Perak, Jawa also launched the updated 42 Bobber, with diamond-cut alloy wheels and new colour schemes – Mystic Copper and Jasper Red. The prices of the 2024 42 Bobber now start at Rs. 2.09 lakh and go up to Rs. 2.29 lakh for the Black Mirror variant. The 42 Bobber continues to get a full suite of modern features like LED lighting, digital instrumentation, USB charging, an adjustable seat, and multiple luggage options.

 

Jawa 42 Bobber VariantsPrices (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Moonstone WhiteRs. 2,09,500
Mystic Copper Spoke WheelRs. 2,12,500
Mystic Copper Alloy WheelRs. 2,18,900
Jasper Red Dual Tone Spoke WheelRs. 2,15,187
Jasper Red Dual Tone Alloy WheelRs. 2,19,950
Black MirrorRs. 2,29,500
# Jawa Perak# Jawa Motorcycle# Jawa 42 Bobber# Perak# 42 Bobber# bobber
Research More on JAWA Perak

JAWA Perak
8.0

JAWA Perak

Starts at ₹ 2.13 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Perak Specifications
View Perak Features

