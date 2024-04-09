2024 Jawa Perak Launched In India With Updates; Priced At Rs. 2.13 Lakh

The Jawa Perak gets an update for 2024, with a new matt black/matt grey dual-tone colour scheme along with new badges on the tank that say ‘Perak’ instead of ‘Jawa’, and a new fuel-filler cap. There is also a new quilted tan seat on offer and the footpegs are now positioned 155 mm forward, which makes the rider triangle even more comfortable.

The 2024 Perak continues to get the same 334 cc liquid-cooled engine as before, which makes 29.49 bhp at 7,500 rpm along with peak torque of 30 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Jawa says that the Perak offers best-in-class acceleration and braking. The bike also features large ByBre disc brakes (280 mm front and 240 mm rear) with dual-channel ABS by Continental, along with an slip and assist clutch and a new seven-step preload adjustable mono-shock.

Along with the 2024 Perak, Jawa also launched the updated 42 Bobber, with diamond-cut alloy wheels and new colour schemes – Mystic Copper and Jasper Red. The prices of the 2024 42 Bobber now start at Rs. 2.09 lakh and go up to Rs. 2.29 lakh for the Black Mirror variant. The 42 Bobber continues to get a full suite of modern features like LED lighting, digital instrumentation, USB charging, an adjustable seat, and multiple luggage options.