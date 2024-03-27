Singer Kailash Kher Takes Delivery Of A Jawa Perak

Celebrated Indian music composer and singer Kailash Kher has brought home the Jawa Perak. The singer recently shared the announcement on his social media with a video detailing his delivery day. The Jawa Perak is one of the most accessible bobbers on sale in the country and is priced at Rs. 2.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: 2024 Jawa 350 Road Test Review: In Pictures

Kailash Kher captioned the video saying, “Jawa has always held a special place in my heart, and with this new addition, my passion for biking is reignited like never before.” He can be seen taking delivery of the brand-new Jawa Perak completing the paperwork and rituals in the video. The singer is then seen taking the bobber for a spin.

The Jawa Perak is a unique proposition, featuring a single floating seat. The bobber has been inspired by the original Perak from the 1940s and sold in Czechoslovakia by the manufacturer.

Power on the Jawa Perak comes from the 334 cc liquid-cooled engine tuned for 30 bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Perak is offered in a solo matte black paint scheme with contrast striping and a brown leather single seat.

Also Read: Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Comparison; Clash Of The Icons

This is Kailash Kher’s second major automotive purchase this year. The singer also purchased the Land Rover Range Rover Sport, delivered to him in January 2024.

Source