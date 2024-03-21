Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Comparison; Clash Of The Icons

Photography: Arvind Salhan

Motorcycling doesn’t always mean the need for speed, the rush that you get from twisting the throttle all the way. Sometimes it is also about leisure. And when it comes to riding leisurely, there are no better motorcycles than modern classics! Royal Enfield has been championing the cause of leisure riding for decades now, with its Classic and Bullet series of motorcycles. The Bullet, as Siddhartha Lal says, is the ‘North Star’ which keeps Royal Enfield honest and real. After all, it is the motorcycle which built the fortunes of Royal Enfield over the last nine decades. The ‘Bullet’ nameplate has been in continuous production since 1932, over nine decades! That’s the legacy of this model.

The 'Bullet' nameplate has been in continuous production since 1932

But now, after all these years, the Bullet has a new rival, the heavily updated, Jawa 350, which could almost be called a new-generation motorcycle. Considering that Jawa and Royal Enfield have a long legacy of making iconic motorcycles. So, will the Jawa 350 be able to knock the Bullet 350 and Royal Enfield off its perch? We will answer that question and much more in this comparison review.

Jawa 350 vs Bullet 350: Design & Finish

Both brands, Royal Enfield and Jawa, have a long legacy and storied lineage

One of the USPs of the modern classic motorcycle has to be the design! The way the bike feels on the road! And in that regard, the Bullet looks and feels timeless, with its iconic silhouette and old-school charm. The hand-painted pinstripes on the fuel tank, the near perfect circular front fender, the headlight nacelle and the bold badging on the sides, the Bullet 350 is still a looker. No wonder, it also won the Modern Classic Motorcycle of the Year at the 2024 car&bike awards.

The updated Jawa 350 is a good-looking machine!

The Jawa 350 on the other hand, is again a beautiful looking machine. The round headlight, retro speedometer which reads from right to left and the gleaming chrome on the fuel tank, make it abundantly clear that the Jawa is no less than the Bullet. With different silhouettes and shapes, it is difficult to pick a clear winner for design. The Bullet 350, with its blacked-out bits looks elegant while the Jawa 350, looks like a svelte diva, draped in chrome.

The latest generation of the Bullet doesn't stray far away from its roots

I may have favoured the Jawa if it had the optional windscreen fitted on to it, like the one we had for our first ride at the Rann of Kutch. The other highlight is the fact that Jawa did well to hide cables and wiring on the motorcycle, better than the previous model and the Bullet 350 as well. The overall quality of materials used and the fit and finish is better on the Jawa 350. The welds on the Bullet could have been better and smoother.

The retro-styled speedometer on the Jawa 350 is angled away from the rider and is difficult to read on the go

Jawa 350 vs Bullet 350: Features

Both motorcycles are similarly kitted out. Both get dual-channel ABS, a retro analogue instrument console with a small digital display. Between the two, it is the Bullet that has a more legible console. The unit on the Jawa is absolutely flat, and is angled away from the rider, so it becomes a tad cumbersome to read the digits on the go.

Jawa 350 vs Bullet 350: Engine Specifications & Performance

Despite being updated fully, the engine on the Jawa 350 now makes 5 bhp less

The Jawa 350 gets a fully revamped engine and between the two bikes, there is a difference of 15 cc, 2 bhp and 1.1 Nm and 1 kg. The numbers are on your screen. But where the difference lies is in the fact that the Jawa gets a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch and of course, the way both motorcycles behave on the road.

Both motorcycles offer a very different motorcycling experience

Few motorcycles match the calm and yet satisfying riding experience of the Bullet 350. When it comes to bottom end and mid-range grunt, the Bullet 350 pulls like a freight train. And yes, the J-series engine feels refined and has this nice, easy-going, relaxed character which makes you enjoy the ride all the more. On the other hand, the Jawa 350, with all its updates, particularly to the engine, matches up to the Bullet 350 in terms of performance and engagement.

The Jawa 350 is the peppier motorcycle between the two

In fact, if you want to please the enthusiast in you, then the Jawa 350 is the better option because, it feels more natural to ride, it is more engaging and yes, the Jawa also scores over the Bullet in terms of handing and braking. The acceleration is better on the Jawa, and it feels more eager to build up speed than the Bullet.

Jawa 350 vs Bullet 350: Engine Handling & Ride Quality

The Jawa 350 feels easier to tip into corners

The 350 from Jawa feels easier to lean into corners, tip into corners. With better cornering clearance, you feel more confident leaning into turns at higher speeds. With thicker tyres than before, there is better grip on offer too. And yes, the braking performance of the Jawa 350 is better than that of the Bullet, whereas the brakes on the Bullet feel spongier, the bite could have been stronger.

The Bullet can handle corners but its forte is comfortable ride

But where the Bullet claws back points is on the fact that it has a plusher ride quality. The suspension is nicely set up and the seat itself is very, very plush, and comfortable. So, in case you want to spend long hours riding, then the Bullet 350 is a better option.

The ride quality on the Jawa is stiffer and taller riders may feel the riding position to be a little cramped

The Jawa, it has a slightly stiffer setup and the fact that the front end feels slightly softer, and the rear suspension feels stiffer, there’s a slight mismatch in the way the suspension is tuned at both ends. The ride quality is firmer, and undulations on the road will be felt more prominently.

If you are looking for an engaging ride, then the Jawa 350 should be your choice

And the seat itself on the Jawa is stiffer. So, for long commutes, you will have to get used to the stiff seat. But again, the Jawa 350 gets a 6-speed gearbox compared to the 5-speed unit on the Bullet, and yes, this also gets a slip and assist clutch as standard fitment. So, engaging the clutch and gearbox on the Jawa 350 is much more fun.

Jawa 350 vs Bullet 350: Pricing & Verdict

Both bikes have similar weight and work well as daily rides

So, the ageless, timeless design that the Bullet has, in more cases than not, makes the Bullet 350 a regular spectacle on Indian roads. The Jawa is the newer model and with it comes exclusivity. On our ride, it certainly turned heads and commanded admiring glances from others.

Royal Enfield has a significant advantage over the Jawa in terms of sales and service touch-points and better resale value

If relaxed riding is what you prefer, then the Bullet 350 will be the better option. And the fact that Royal Enfield's sales and service network is vastly superior, makes Bullet the more practical choice and it offers better resale value too. But, if you want a modern classic, with a distinct flavour and sporty fervour then the Jawa 350 is right up your alley.

The Jawa 350 offers more exclusivity in the entry-level modern classic segment

So, to answer the question, which of these is the better bike? Well, it is a tough nut to crack and there is no straight answer. Both bikes are evenly matched! In terms of design, both 350s are beautiful looking machines. And if you talk about the performance, again, the Jawa 350 offers more engaging riding experience while the Bullet 350 is more comfortable and plusher.

Both bikes make for a lovely ‘retro’ motorcycle in your garage

Both bikes have the same pricing, the top-end model of the Bullet is priced at Rs. 2.16 lakh and the Jawa 350 is priced at Rs. 2.15 lakh, with a single variant on offer. But yes, the starting price of the Bullet 350 range is around Rs. 1.73 lakh. So, it all depends on your personal choice, which motorcycle do you like more, which motorcycle would you like in your garage. But, whether it’s the Bullet or the Jawa, you won’t go wrong either way.

