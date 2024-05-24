Login
Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen Variant Launched At Rs 2.29 Lakh

The Jawa 42 Bobber sits along with the Black Mirror Edition in the variant lineup.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 24, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Jawa 42 Bobber gains a new variant.
  • Gets a new chrome and red colour scheme.
  • Remains unchanged mechanically.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched a new ‘Red Sheen’ variant for its Jawa 42 Bobber. This variant of the motorcycle gets a few cosmetic tweaks, such as an all-new colour scheme and alloy wheels. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and sits at the top of the variant lineup along with the Black Mirror Edition. At this price, the Red Sheen variant is Rs 9,550 more expensive than the Jasper Red variant. Moreover, this new variant was displayed at Mumbai's AYCS (All You Can Street) festival.

 

As the name suggests, the Red Sheen trim gets an all-new dual-tone colour scheme that is finished in red and chrome, along with tubeless diamond-cut alloy wheels. The lower body of the bike is finished in black. Besides the visual changes, the motorcycle remains the same. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Jawa Perak Launched In India With Updates; Priced At Rs. 2.13 Lakh 

 

Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen Edition

 

"The Jawa 42 Bobber has been a phenomenal success, and we're thrilled to expand the family with the introduction of the Red Sheen," says Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles. "This head-turning variant injects a shot of vibrant energy into the bobber segment, catering to a new generation of riders who crave a motorcycle that reflects their individuality. The launch at the All You Can Street Festival perfectly embodies Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles’ commitment to fostering a culture that celebrates self-expression and a love for riding." 

 

Coming to the powertrain, the Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen is powered by the same 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 29.5 bhp and 30 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and is offered with an assist and slipper clutch.

