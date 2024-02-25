Made-In-India Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In Europe

Royal Enfield has launched the new Shotgun 650 in Europe. The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 made its global debut at RE Motoverse last year followed by its launch earlier this year in India. The model is now making its way to global markets with the latest being the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

The new Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is priced from GBP pounds (around Rs. 7.05 lakh) in the UK, while prices start at EUR 7,300 (around Rs. 6.58 lakh) in other European countries. The bike is available in monotone and dual-tone colours.

Royal Enfield builds all its motorcycles to the same spec globally. The Shotgun 650 is also built in India and exported worldwide. The bobber is based on the Super Meteor 650 but gets visual changes including new fenders, fuel tank, mid-set footpegs, and a floating rider's seat.

Power on the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 for Europe comes from a 648 cc, parallel-twin motor that develops 46.4 bhp and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets USD front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking power comes from disc brakes at the front and rear with dual-channel ABS.

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will take on the Honda Rebel 500, Kawasaki Eliminator and BSA Gold Star in the market. The motorcycle is targeted towards the A2 licence holders in Europe and the factory bobber setup will appeal to quite a few, given the smooth roads.



