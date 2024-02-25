Made-In-India Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In Europe
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 25, 2024
Highlights
- The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is now on sale in the UK, Spain, France, Germany and Italy.
- The Shotgun 650 is a bobber-styled and is a factory custom based on the Super Meteor 650.
- The Shotgun 650 is built at Royal Enfield's Tamil Nadu facility.
Royal Enfield has launched the new Shotgun 650 in Europe. The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 made its global debut at RE Motoverse last year followed by its launch earlier this year in India. The model is now making its way to global markets with the latest being the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Announces Turkey Entry Plans; Appoints Official Distributor
The new Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is priced from GBP pounds (around Rs. 7.05 lakh) in the UK, while prices start at EUR 7,300 (around Rs. 6.58 lakh) in other European countries. The bike is available in monotone and dual-tone colours.
Royal Enfield builds all its motorcycles to the same spec globally. The Shotgun 650 is also built in India and exported worldwide. The bobber is based on the Super Meteor 650 but gets visual changes including new fenders, fuel tank, mid-set footpegs, and a floating rider's seat.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Review: In Pictures
Power on the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 for Europe comes from a 648 cc, parallel-twin motor that develops 46.4 bhp and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets USD front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking power comes from disc brakes at the front and rear with dual-channel ABS.
The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will take on the Honda Rebel 500, Kawasaki Eliminator and BSA Gold Star in the market. The motorcycle is targeted towards the A2 licence holders in Europe and the factory bobber setup will appeal to quite a few, given the smooth roads.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Royal Enfield Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-16565 second ago
The new facility will have an annual capacity of 150,000 units and is expected to create 3,000-3,500 job opportunities locally
-9001 second ago
Actor Priya Mani’s new Mercedes-Benz GLC is finished in a Polar White shade
-5572 second ago
Suzuki has introduced the Jimny 5-Door variant in Indonesia, expanding its lineup after its debut in India earlier in 2024
-3654 second ago
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen faced a relatively subdued performance on harder tires, finishing fourth overall.
2 hours ago
The Ferrari Purosangue is the brand's first SUV, which now arrives in India at Boopesh Reddy's Bren Garage
17 hours ago
The leaked images provide an early glimpse of the car ahead of its official unveiling at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show on February 26.
19 hours ago
The new app offers a range of services targeting both prospective and existing customers.
21 hours ago
The Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail is limited to just 19 units and features a unique removable long-tail rear section letting owners pick between two rear-end designs on the same car.
1 day ago
The 2024 Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid brings a new mild-hybrid petrol engine along with sporty aesthetic updates to the MPV.
1 day ago
After a year with JioCinema, the premier motorcycle racing series will return to its former home.
3 days ago
The new CFMoto 450SR S is a rival to the Aprilia RS 457, as well as the Kawasaki Ninja 500, KTM RC 390, Honda CBR500R and the like in the segment
8 days ago
Turkish brand Motosiklet ve Bisiklet AS will be Royal Enfield’s official distributor in the country
11 days ago
With bookings starting today at Rs 5,000, Hero is offering the roadster in three variants – Base, Mid and Top
16 days ago
Brian Gillen comes to Norton after a long stint of more than 15 years at MV Agusta, where he last held the position of R&D Director.
22 days ago
Royal Enfield reported a cumulative sales growth of 2 per cent in January 2024 with domestic sales up 4 per cent. Exports, meanwhile, slid 20 per cent year-on-year