Former Indian Cricketers Venkatesh Prasad & Sunil Joshi Check Out MS Dhoni’s Car And Bike Collection

Venkatesh Prasad and Sunil Joshi, former Indian cricketers, recently had the opportunity to witness the impressive car and bike collection of the legendary Cricketer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, popularly known as MSD. The video of this awe-inspiring visit quickly went viral on social media. During their time at MSD's farmhouse in Ranchi, both senior cricketers were amazed by the vast array of vehicles housed in a multi-story garage. Mahendra Singh Dhoni's passion for collecting automobiles is well known among cricket and car enthusiasts alike, and this collection offers a rare glimpse into his love for extraordinary vehicles.

One of the craziest passion i have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is . A great achiever and a even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house.

Just blown away by the man and his passion @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/avtYwVNNOz — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 17, 2023

Venkatesh Prasad was truly amazed by the impressive assortment of bikes, remarking that the place could very well pass as a bike showroom due to its extensive variety. He also recognised that one must possess an extraordinary passion for vehicles to amass such an exceptional collection. Sunil Joshi, equally astounded, found it hard to put into words the uniqueness of the collection.

The video gave viewers a chance to spot some remarkable vehicles, including the custom-built Mahindra Scorpio, the rare Nissan 1 Ton (Nissan Jonga), India's first-ever Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk from 2019, the imposing Hummer H2, the GMC Sierra, and the Coveted Confederate X132 Hellcat, which stands out as the crown jewel of Dhoni's motorcycle collection. Dhoni was the first person in India to own this extraordinary American roadster.

Furthermore, the cricket star's bike collection features an array of top-notch models, such as the Kawasaki Ninja H2, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, Harley-Davidson FatBoy, Ducati 1098, BSA Goldstar, Norton Jubilee 250, and numerous Yezdis, among others.

As the brand ambassador for TVS, MSD’s latest addition to his already massive bike collection is the TVS Ronin. However, as mentioned earlier, his collection goes beyond TVS bikes and encompasses some of the most exclusive and sought-after two-wheeled beauties.

In November 2022, MS Dhoni added the Kia EV6 to his garage, and a fan managed to capture the moment when he took his new crossover for a spin. Currently, his collection boasts a wide range of fast and powerful machines, including the Ferrari 599 GTO and Porsche 911, alongside SUVs like the Land Rover Freelander 2, Audi Q7, and Land Rover Defender. Additionally, Dhoni possesses several vintage cars and a mix of new and classic motorcycles, including a 1971 Land Rover Series 3 Station Wagon and a customised Yamaha RD350.