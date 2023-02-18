Mahendra Singh Dhoni Adds TVS Ronin To His Collection; Here Are Some Of His Other Motorcycles

Ace cricketer and former captain of the India national cricket team has recently added the TVS Ronin to his collection of motorcycles. The bike was presented to Dhoni, who has been one of the key brand ambassadors of TVS Motor Company, by the brand’s Head of Premium Motorcycle Business - Vimal Sumbly. In the past TVS has also presented the Apache RR310 to the cricketer, however, Dhoni's envious collection of motorcycles goes way beyond TVS bikes, and encompasses some of the most exotic two-wheeled beauties.

Here are some of the other motorcycles in MS Dhoni’s garage:

Confederate X132 Hellcat

The Confederate X132 Hellcat is undoubtedly the star of Dhoni’s motorcycle collection. He was the first person in India to purchase this exotic American roadster, which features a 2.2-litre V2 engine producing 121 bhp and 190 Nm, paired with a 5-speed transmission. The bike comes with carbon-fibre parts, and the company produced just about 150 examples of the motorcycle. It was sold for $60,000, which according to current exchange rates is just under Rs. 50 lakh.

Kawasaki Ninja H2

Dhoni is also the owner of one of the world’s fastest-production motorcycles, the Kawasaki Ninja H2. The Indian cricketer was one of the first owners of this Japanese Supercharged machine. The bike is powered by a 998 cc, in-line 4-cylinder supercharged engine and while the current version is producing 227 bhp, the version Dhoni purchased in 2015 was tuned to make about 190 bhp, but we are sure the bike has been tuned to put out much more power since then. The bike makes about 133 Nm of peak torque and has a top speed of 337 kmph.

Ducati 1098

(Credit: Teambhp)

Any bike collection will be incomplete without a Ducati, and Dhoni's collection includes a very special one - the Ducati 1098. This bike was available for a very limited time from 2007-2008 and Dhoni grabbed one as soon as he got the opportunity. It is one of the top rides in MS Dhoni's bike collection.

BSA Goldstar

(Credit: TeamBHP)

Dhoni is also a big fan of retro and classic motorcycles, and you will find several old gems in his garage, including a 1950s BSA Goldstar. He’s been seen riding the motorcycle in his hometown Ranchi on several occasions, and we have to say the bike has been kept in an immaculate condition.

Yamaha RD350

Another classic beauty owned by Dhoni is the Yamaha RD350. In fact, he owns several different RD350s. In fact, back in 2021, Dhoni added a custom build Yamaha RD 350 to his collection, which was built by a restoration expert from Mysore, Syed Jadeer. The custom-built Yamaha RD 350 procured by Dhoni is finished in Competition Green shade.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni also owns a number of other motorcycles like - the Kawasaki ZX-14R, Harley-Davidson Fatboy, Norton Jubilee 250, Rajdoot, and several others.