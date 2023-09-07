Login

Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror Variant Launched; Priced At Rs 2.25 lakh

This variant of the motorcycle is finished in an all-new colour scheme and is the most expensive version of the Jawa 42 Bobber
By Sidharth Nambiar

1 mins read

07-Sep-23 02:01 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • New chrome and black colour scheme
  • Gets new diamond-cut alloy wheels along with a redesigned engine and gear covers
  • Priced at Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom)

Jawa has launched a new colour variant for its 42 Bobber in India. Called Black Mirror, this version of the motorcycle gets a few cosmetic tweaks and enhancements such as an all-new colour scheme along with new alloy wheels. Priced at Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom), this is now the most expensive colour variant of the 42 Bobber on sale and is Rs 10,000 more than the Jasper Red variant. 

 

Also Read: 2023 Jawa Motorcycle Range: What Has Changed?

The Black Mirror features tubeless diamond-cut alloy wheels 

 

Visually, the motorcycle’s fuel tank is finished in a dual-tone paint scheme that consists of chromed sides along with a black strip on the centre line. The rest of the bike also features the same colours, with the front and rear mudguards finished in chrome and the engine cover, finished in black. Unlike the motorcycle’s other variants, the Black Mirror features tubeless diamond-cut alloy wheels and a redesigned engine and gear cover. 

 

Also Read: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Receive A Bunch Of Updates; Prices Revised

The motorcycle now gets a redesigned engine and gear cover

 

Coming to the powertrain, the Jawa 42 Bobber is powered by the same 334 cc engine that makes 29.5 bhp and 32.74 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and is offered with an assist and slipper clutch. After its OBD-II update in May, the motorcycle now gets a larger 38 mm throttle body and now has a lower 1350 idling RPM. Jawa also claims that it has redesigned the motorcycle’s rear monoshock setup in order to improve ride quality.

# Jawa 42# Jawa Motorcycle# Jawa 42 Bobber# Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror# cruiser# petrol# bikes

