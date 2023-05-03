Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Receive A Bunch Of Updates; Prices Revised
- Entire Jawa and Yezdi model lineup has received mechanical and electronic updates
- All bikes are now BS-VI Phase 2 emission norms compatible with an OBD2 port
- The updates have resulted in a minor hike in the overall prices of the motorcycles
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has announced an update for its entire lineup to make their motorcycles more rideable and refined, according to the manufacturer. These modern motorcycles have a strong liking in the Indian two-wheeler space, owing to the rich history these names carry. However, on the mechanical front, the bikes still had scope for improvements which the company seems to have taken into account and rolled out a host of mechanical and electronic updates to the entire portfolio.
Starting with the Jawa range, the 42 Sports Stripe, 42 Bobber and Perak, now feature a larger throttle body and exhaust ports along with a new engine map. Besides better NVH levels, the bikes are expected to deliver improved performance and rideability while keeping the emissions under check.
The new Jawa 42 now comes with a slipper clutch for lighter and smoother clutch operation. It also gets redesigned exhaust pipes that are claimed to deliver a better exhaust note. Lastly, the model also gets an updated digital speedometer and hazard lights as standard.
Also read: Jawa Forty-Two Review
Coming to the Yezdi range, the Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure, all three bikes have received the same updates as the Jawas for improved NVH and rideability, including the redesigned exhausts. In addition to that, for improving low-end acceleration, the bikes will now come with a larger rear sprocket.
Besides the mentioned updates, all Jawa Yezdi motorcycles are now BS-VI Phase 2 compliant, equipped with an OBD2 port for easier diagnosis and reading of the engine parameters in real time.
All of the above changes have resulted in a hike in the overall prices of all models, ranging from Rs 2000 to Rs 6000, depending on the make and model. The new and old prices along with the difference are mentioned in the table below:
Model
New Price
(ex-showroom, Delhi)
Old Price
(ex-showroom, Delhi)
Price Difference
Jawa 42 Dual Channel (Orion Red, Sirius White )
1,96,142
1,94,142
2000
Jawa 42 Dual Channel (Allstar Black)
1,97,142
1,94,142
3000
Jawa 42 Bobber (Mystic Copper)
2,12,500
2,06,500
6000
Jawa 42 Bobber (Moonstone White)
2,13,500
2,07,500
6000
Jawa 42 Bobber (Jasper Red)
2,15,187
2,09,187
6000
Jawa Perak
2,13,187
2,09,187
4000
Yezdi Scrambler (Fire Orange)
2,09,900
2,07,900
2000
Yezdi Scrambler (Bold Black, Yelling Yellow, Outlaw Olive)
2,11,900
2,09,900
2000
Yezdi Roadster (Smoke Grey, Inferno Red, Glacial White)
2,06,142
2,01,142
5000
Yezdi Roadster (Crimson Dual Tone)
2,08,829
2,03,829
5000
Yezdi Adventure (Slick Silver)
2,15,900
2,12,900
3000
Yezdi Adventure (Mambo Black)
2,19,900
2,14,900
5000
Yezdi Adventure (Whiteout)
2,19,942
2,14,942
5000