2023 Jawa Motorcycle Range: What Has Changed?

The Jawa motorcycle line-up has been given a fresh does of updates for 2023 along with conforming to the mandatory Bharat Stage VI (BS6) Phase 2 (OBD2) emission norms. While changes to engine components and engine mappings promise to offer better refinement, as well as NVH (noise, vibration, harshness) levels, prices of the 2023 Jawa motorcycles have also gone up marginally. Here’s a look at what all has changed on the 2023 Jawa motorcycles.

OBD2 Regulations

Meeting the government’s guidelines which came into effect from April 1, 2023, the 2023 Jawa models now meet the more stringent BS6 OBD2 emission norms.

The engine of the new Jawa motorcycle range now gets re-tuned components which are said to offer better refinement and NVH levels.

Engine enhancements

The Jawa motorcycle range now comes with key engine components fine-tuned for better NVH levels and refinement, according to the company. The engine has also been remapped and now gets a larger throttle body and exhaust ports resulting in better rideability and performance.

The Jawa 42 now gets a slip & assist clutch with hazard lights as standard.



Updated Jawa 42 With Slip & Assist Clutch

The highest-selling model in the Jawa range, the Jawa 42, now gets a slip and assist clutch for lighter clutch lever feel and action, along with smooth operation. It also gets a redesigned exhaust muffler for a better exhaust note. The 42 also comes with an updated digital speedometer and standard hazard lights.

Updated Prices

With the changes to the 2023 Jawa motorcycle range, prices have also marginally increased, depending on model and variant. Below is a list of the updated prices.

