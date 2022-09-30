Jawa 42 Bobber Factory Custom Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.06 Lakh

Jawa Motorcycles has announced its newest offering under the 'Factory Custom' program and the new motorcycle is the 42 Bobber. The new Jawa 42 Bobber is based on the standard Jawa 42 but gets the Bobber treatment tight from the factory with prices starting from Rs. 2.06 lakh to Rs. 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This also makes the 42 Bobber the country's most affordable factory-built Bobber and is available in three colour options - Mystic Copper, Moonstone White and a dual-tone Jasper Red. The bike gets a radically different design over the standard 42 with revised ergonomics to bring something extra under the Factory Custom experience. Test rides and deliveries will begin next week across the country.

The Jawa 42 Bobber is the country's most affordable factory-built bobber-styled motorcycle available

Taking the wraps off the new motorcycle, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO - Classic Legends said, "The new 42 Bobber is an amalgamation of success stories for us. The Jawa 42 was our quirky take on a modern retro motorcycle that clicked so well amongst youngsters that it became one of our highest-selling models. With the Perak, we created an all-new 'Factory Custom' segment in the country and its popularity and fan following is not hidden from anyone. The new 42 Bobber combines the best of both worlds blending the performance & individuality of a bobber with the youthfulness & vibrancy of the 42. With this, we aim to cater to a wider set of riders seeking a custom motorcycle that is distinctive, stylish and upbeat."

The Jawa 42 Bobber is available in three paint options with the dual-tone version being the most expensive

The Jawa 42 Bobber stays true to the bobber design theme with minimalist bodywork, chopped fenders, a single low seat and fat tyres. The retro styling is complete with a round headlamp and an independent clock instrument console. The 42 Bobber's fuel tank gets ergonomically carved knee recesses with tank pads that aid in better grip while also adding a modern-retro touch. The fenders and side panels come finished in gloss black. The bike comes with all-LED lighting along with new switchgear.

The floating seat is completely new and also gets a redesigned seat pan, cushioning and upholstery. This also aids in better ergonomics on the Jawa 42 Bobber which promises more comfort. It also comes with two adjustment options allowing the seat to move back or front. There's also a new handlebar and forward-set foot pegs that sets the rider triangle different from the standard 42.

The suspension and brakes have been recalibrated on the Jawa 42 Bobber for a sharper feel

Power comes from the familiar 334 cc single-cylinder engine from the Jawa Perak. The motor develops 30.2 bhp and 32.74 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The 42 Bobber also comes with a retuned suspension and recalibrated brakes for a sharper feel. The bike is also equipped with Continental dual-channel ABS as standard.