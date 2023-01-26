Jawa 42, Yezdi Roadster Get New Colour Options For 2023

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has updated the Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster with new colourways for 2023. Both motorcycles now sport a new colour finish each. The Jawa 42 gets a new Cosmic Carbon paint finish taking the number of colourways up to 4 for the motorcycle. The new colourway is priced at Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom) – about Rs 1,000 more than the existing colours. The colourway does get some unique touches with the stripe now getting a carbon-fibre-like patterned finish.

The Yezdi Roadster meanwhile gets a new dual-tone gloss Crimson finish priced at Rs 2.04 lakh (ex-showroom). The new colourway is available with the Dark Finish in which the bike features a darkened theme with trim elements such as the mirrors, exhaust and engine finished in a shade of black.

Both motorcycles remain mechanically unchanged.

Presenting the two new additions to the Jawa Yezdi family, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO – Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, “These two new colours usher in an even more exciting phase for both Jawa and Yezdi brands. This financial year was full of interesting milestones - be it introducing the all-new Yezdi range in the Indian market, unleashing the motorcycles in the varied terrains through our marquee rides or increasing our dealership footprint at a pace never seen before in the industry.”

Jawa Yeazdi motors also revealed that it was prioritising expanding its sales and aftersales network in India in 2023. The company said that it current had 400 touchpoints across the country with plans to open 100 more in the calendar year.