Yezdi Roadking Spotted At A Dealership Meet ; Launch In July 2024

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is all set to update its Yezdi portfolio with the new Roadking.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Yezdi Roadking spotted at an event in Kerala
  • The new Yezdi Roadking is a road-biased derivative of the Scrambler
  • New alloy wheels, single exhaust, new colours & a new seat

The Yezdi Scrambler has been around for a couple of years and a reel on social media surfaced, showing the motorcycle getting significant updates. The bike was showcased at a Jawa Yezdi event in Thrissur, Kerala. But we think that this motorcycle could be the Yezdi Roadking. 

 

The Yezdi model shown in the reel is seen having a new ‘red’ paint scheme, which is not a colour that the company currently offers right now. Expect Yezdi to introduce more such new colour schemes. Plus, the motorcycle is also seen wearing Pirelli rubber, on alloy wheels. The current model gets only spoked wheels. The seat on the motorcycle is different too with it being a flat single-piece seat. The current model gets a ribbed single-piece seat. 

 

Also Read: Jawa 350 Blue Showcased At Mahindra Blues Festival

The other important features to note on the new Yezdi Roadking is that the scrambler/ADV beak has been replaced with a regular mudguard and the rear fender seems to be different too. And, the current Yezdi Scrambler gets dual exhausts, while the one shown here gets a single exhaust on the right side. The fuel tank on this motorcycle is new too, carrying a slightly different shape.

 

The motorcycle shown here gets a monoshock at the rear, while the current Scrambler gets twin shock absorbers at the rear. Instead of an off-set circular instrument pod, the updated model gets a twin-pod setup. 

undefined

Whether the engine and the specifications change too, that remains to be seen, but expect a slight drop in weight owing to the alloy wheels and a single exhaust along with the removal of the scrambler beak. The current bike weighs in at 192 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 12.5 litres. Currently, the Yezdi Scrambler gets a 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 29.36 bhp and 28.21 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Expect the same engine to be used on the Roadking as well.

 

Presently, the Yezdi Scrambler is priced from Rs. 2.10 lakh to Rs. 2.16 lakh (Ex-showroom). Expect the Roadking to be launched at a small premium. 

Calendar-icon

Last Updated on March 15, 2024

# Jawa Yezdi# Yezdi Bikes# Yezdi Motorcycles# Yezdi Scrambler# Yezdi Scrambler features# Yezdi Roadking# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Research More on Scrambler

Yezdi Scrambler
7.8

Yezdi Scrambler

Starts at ₹ 2.08 - 2.14 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Scrambler Specifications
View Scrambler Features

