Jawa 350 Blue Showcased At Mahindra Blues Festival

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has introduced a new blue colour option for its Jawa 350 at the Mahindra Blues Festival, honouring the event's theme of 'Celebrating the Women in Blues.' The Jawa 350 in this new paint scheme will soon be available for purchase at the brand's retail outlets.

The company recently launched the updated Jawa 350 in India. Priced at Rs 2.14 lakh, the new motorcycle costs Rs 12,000 more than the previous version. It is currently offered in Maroon, Black, and Mystique Orange and is available at all 400+ Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles’ dealerships.

Apart from this new colour scheme, the motorcycle remains the same mechanically.

The most significant change in the motorcycle is the new 334 cc single-cylinder engine, replacing the old 294 cc one. The engine's compression ratio is lower to match the bike's character, producing 22.26 bhp and 28.1 Nm of torque. It is coupled with a six-speed gearbox equipped with an assist and slip clutch.