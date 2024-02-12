Login

Jawa 350 Blue Showcased At Mahindra Blues Festival

The Jawa 350 in this new paint scheme will soon be available for purchase at the brand's retail outlets.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Blue colour option for Jawa 350 showcased at the Mahindra Blues Festival
  • Remains unchanged mechanically
  • The company recently launched the updated Jawa 350

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has introduced a new blue colour option for its Jawa 350 at the Mahindra Blues Festival, honouring the event's theme of 'Celebrating the Women in Blues.' The Jawa 350 in this new paint scheme will soon be available for purchase at the brand's retail outlets. 

 

 

The company recently launched the updated Jawa 350 in India. Priced at Rs 2.14 lakh, the new motorcycle costs Rs 12,000 more than the previous version. It is currently offered in Maroon, Black, and Mystique Orange and is available at all 400+ Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles’ dealerships.

 

Also Read: 2024 Jawa 350 Review; Bigger Engine, Lesser Power

 

Apart from this new colour scheme, the motorcycle remains the same mechanically. 

 

The most significant change in the motorcycle is the new 334 cc single-cylinder engine, replacing the old 294 cc one. The engine's compression ratio is lower to match the bike's character, producing 22.26 bhp and 28.1 Nm of torque. It is coupled with a six-speed gearbox equipped with an assist and slip clutch. 

 

# Jawa Yezdi# Jawa Yezdi Motorcyles# Jawa 350 Blue# Jawa 350# Mahindra Blues Festival
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2023 MG Hector Plus, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
9.0
2023 MG Hector Plus
  • 8,800 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 21.5 Lakh
₹ 45,477 /month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular JAWA Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Launched In India At Rs. 11.83 Lakh
2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Launched In India At Rs. 11.83 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-8647 second ago

Honda Stylo 160 Launched In Indonesia
Honda Stylo 160 Launched In Indonesia
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-6381 second ago

The Honda Stylo 160 is a retro-styled scooter powered by a 156.9 cc liquid-cooled engine that will rival the Vespa 150 range

Revealed: The BMW i8 Successor That Never Made It To Production
Revealed: The BMW i8 Successor That Never Made It To Production
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-1794 second ago

The BMW i16 was an evolution of the Vision M Next Concept showcased back in 2019 and the classic M1 from the 1970s, but its development was cancelled.

2025 Aston Martin Vantage Unveiled: Gets Upgraded 656 BHP V8, Revised Chassis
2025 Aston Martin Vantage Unveiled: Gets Upgraded 656 BHP V8, Revised Chassis
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-1028 second ago

As facelifts go, Aston Martin has gone all out with the Vantage which includes a huge boost in power and a revised chassis

Branded Content: Trails & Tales Season 1 -- To Triveni Sangam, Kanyakumari in a Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Branded Content: Trails & Tales Season 1 -- To Triveni Sangam, Kanyakumari in a Maruti Suzuki Jimny
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Started our journey from the erstwhile gold mine near Bangalore - Kolar

Maruti Suzuki’s Tour Range Crosses 5 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone
Maruti Suzuki’s Tour Range Crosses 5 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The range consists of five vehicles- the Tour H1, Tour H3, Tour S, Tour M, and Tour V

Yuma Energy Completes 10 Million Battery Swaps In First Year Of Operations
Yuma Energy Completes 10 Million Battery Swaps In First Year Of Operations
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Yuma Energy began operations in February 2023 and is one of the largest Battery as a Service networks across the country with over 125 swapping stations

BMW 7 Protection Launched In India; Features VR9 Armour, Motorised Doors
BMW 7 Protection Launched In India; Features VR9 Armour, Motorised Doors
c&b icon By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

According to the brand, this new model ensures protection from attacks with firearms or explosives as well as drone attacks. It also comes with a self-sealing fuel tank.

2024 Moto Morini X-Cape 650 Black Ebony Edition Launched In Europe
2024 Moto Morini X-Cape 650 Black Ebony Edition Launched In Europe
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The 2024 Moto Morini X-Cape 650 Black Ebony Edition brings a more stealthy look to the adventure motorcycle with its new all-black colourway.

Renault Symbioz: The Story Behind the Name of Renault's New Compact SUV
Renault Symbioz: The Story Behind the Name of Renault's New Compact SUV
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

Renault has chosen the name Symbioz for its upcoming compact, family-oriented SUV that will debut in spring 2024. The name reflects ideas of togetherness, family, and the bond between passengers and vehicle

2024 Jawa 350 Review: In Pictures
2024 Jawa 350 Review: In Pictures
c&b icon By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

13 days ago

The erstwhile Jawa Classic, which had a 293 cc engine, now gets a bigger 334 cc engine from the Perak and the Jawa 42 Bobber, along with other updates. But there’s more to it and it is intriguing, few updates that the motorcycle gets. Read our review for a complete lowdown on the new Jawa 350.

2024 Jawa 350 Review; Bigger Engine, Lesser Power
2024 Jawa 350 Review; Bigger Engine, Lesser Power
c&b icon By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

23 days ago

The erstwhile Jawa Classic, which had a 293 cc engine, now gets a bigger 334 cc engine from the Perak and the Jawa 42 Bobber, along with other updates. But there’s more to it and it is intriguing, few updates that the motorcycle gets. Read our review for a complete lowdown on the new Jawa 350.

New Jawa 350 Launched In India At Rs 2.14 Lakh
New Jawa 350 Launched In India At Rs 2.14 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

28 days ago

Jawa Yezdi has updated the motorcycle with a new chassis, larger motor, and more

Jawa, Yezdi Motorcycles Offer Year-end Discounts And Exchange Offers
Jawa, Yezdi Motorcycles Offer Year-end Discounts And Exchange Offers
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Both brands are offering extended warranties, EMI schemes, exchange bonuses, and discounts on riding gear and accessories.

New Jawa 42 Dual Tone, Updated Yezdi Roadster Launched In India
New Jawa 42 Dual Tone, Updated Yezdi Roadster Launched In India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 months ago

Both motorcycles receive notable styling changes and will be sold alongside the existing Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Jawa 350 Blue Showcased At Mahindra Blues Festival
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved