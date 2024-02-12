Jawa 350 Blue Showcased At Mahindra Blues Festival
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 12, 2024
Highlights
- New Blue colour option for Jawa 350 showcased at the Mahindra Blues Festival
- Remains unchanged mechanically
- The company recently launched the updated Jawa 350
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has introduced a new blue colour option for its Jawa 350 at the Mahindra Blues Festival, honouring the event's theme of 'Celebrating the Women in Blues.' The Jawa 350 in this new paint scheme will soon be available for purchase at the brand's retail outlets.
The company recently launched the updated Jawa 350 in India. Priced at Rs 2.14 lakh, the new motorcycle costs Rs 12,000 more than the previous version. It is currently offered in Maroon, Black, and Mystique Orange and is available at all 400+ Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles’ dealerships.
Also Read: 2024 Jawa 350 Review; Bigger Engine, Lesser Power
Apart from this new colour scheme, the motorcycle remains the same mechanically.
The most significant change in the motorcycle is the new 334 cc single-cylinder engine, replacing the old 294 cc one. The engine's compression ratio is lower to match the bike's character, producing 22.26 bhp and 28.1 Nm of torque. It is coupled with a six-speed gearbox equipped with an assist and slip clutch.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-8647 second ago
-6381 second ago
The Honda Stylo 160 is a retro-styled scooter powered by a 156.9 cc liquid-cooled engine that will rival the Vespa 150 range
-1794 second ago
The BMW i16 was an evolution of the Vision M Next Concept showcased back in 2019 and the classic M1 from the 1970s, but its development was cancelled.
-1028 second ago
As facelifts go, Aston Martin has gone all out with the Vantage which includes a huge boost in power and a revised chassis
1 hour ago
Started our journey from the erstwhile gold mine near Bangalore - Kolar
2 hours ago
The range consists of five vehicles- the Tour H1, Tour H3, Tour S, Tour M, and Tour V
2 hours ago
Yuma Energy began operations in February 2023 and is one of the largest Battery as a Service networks across the country with over 125 swapping stations
3 hours ago
According to the brand, this new model ensures protection from attacks with firearms or explosives as well as drone attacks. It also comes with a self-sealing fuel tank.
21 hours ago
The 2024 Moto Morini X-Cape 650 Black Ebony Edition brings a more stealthy look to the adventure motorcycle with its new all-black colourway.
22 hours ago
Renault has chosen the name Symbioz for its upcoming compact, family-oriented SUV that will debut in spring 2024. The name reflects ideas of togetherness, family, and the bond between passengers and vehicle
13 days ago
The erstwhile Jawa Classic, which had a 293 cc engine, now gets a bigger 334 cc engine from the Perak and the Jawa 42 Bobber, along with other updates. But there’s more to it and it is intriguing, few updates that the motorcycle gets. Read our review for a complete lowdown on the new Jawa 350.
23 days ago
The erstwhile Jawa Classic, which had a 293 cc engine, now gets a bigger 334 cc engine from the Perak and the Jawa 42 Bobber, along with other updates. But there’s more to it and it is intriguing, few updates that the motorcycle gets. Read our review for a complete lowdown on the new Jawa 350.
28 days ago
Jawa Yezdi has updated the motorcycle with a new chassis, larger motor, and more
1 month ago
Both brands are offering extended warranties, EMI schemes, exchange bonuses, and discounts on riding gear and accessories.
4 months ago
Both motorcycles receive notable styling changes and will be sold alongside the existing Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster.