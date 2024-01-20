Login

2024 Jawa 350 Review; Bigger Engine, Lesser Power

The erstwhile Jawa Classic, which had a 293 cc engine, now gets a bigger 334 cc engine from the Perak and the Jawa 42 Bobber, along with other updates. But there’s more to it and it is intriguing, few updates that the motorcycle gets. Read our review for a complete lowdown on the new Jawa 350.
Calendar-icon

By Kingshuk Dutta

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 20, 2024

Story
  • The 2024 Jawa 350 gets significant updates
  • New 334 cc engine from Perak & 42 Bobber; But power output drops
  • Jawa 350 priced at Rs. 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom)

Photography: Pawan Dagia

 

The Rann of Kutch is breathtaking, simply put! Wondering why are we here? To test ride the new Jawa 350! But the sheer beauty of the Rann is making it tough for me to focus on the motorcycle! If you happen to visit this place, you will see why. Nonetheless, onto the task at hand! The motorcycle is almost completely new but what it entails, what all does it offer with the updates, is not what you had expected. 

 

Also Read: New Jawa 350 Launched In India 

2024 Jawa 350: Design & Features

The new Jawa 350 looks as good as before, with bits of chrome all around. Our test bike was done in maroon and the gleaming chrome fuel tank looks just stunning along with the classic-looking front and rear fenders. Overall, the design of the motorcycle is as retro as it can get, with minimal changes, and if the last few years have taught OEMs something, it is the fact that ‘RETRO’ is definitely in. 

 

Also Read: Jawa 42 2.1 Dual-Tone Review

The rather good-looking windscreen, which is a little more than just a showpiece. It does a fair job of deflecting the wind around your helmet. Rest, the round headlight, the retro speedometer, which reads from right to left and the single-piece seat stay the same as before.

2024 Jawa 350: Engine & Performance

Now, onto the changes. The single biggest change is to the engine. The Jawa 350, as the name suggests, gets the 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, same as the one on the Perak and the Jawa 42 Bobber. But there is one big difference…

The power output on the motorcycle reduces from 27 bhp to 22 bhp at 7,000 rpm. The torque output stays the same at 28.1 Nm coming in fully at 5,000 rpm. Jawa took a conscious decision to increase the displacement and reduce the output so as to mange engine heat and offer better grunt and rideability than the outgoing model, which was worked upon feedback received from existing customers. While the mid-range and the bottom end on the new Jawa 350 is actually engaging, with oodles of torque on demand, the top-end does lose out. 

The kerb weight of the motorcycle also grows from 184 kg on the older model to 194 kg on this model. So, a drop in power, the torque stays the same and sure, the engine size increases but the overall performance of the bike could have been a little better, considering the engine is all new. The cooling system on the engine has been re-worked as well for better efficiency. 

Vibrations do persist, but they are felt prominently only after 90 kmph on the footpegs and the handlebar. Till 90 kmph, the bike feels smooth and while the engine is not the most refined in the segment, it is an improvement over the older model. 

But, with a bigger engine, I would have liked a little more power to go along with and a slightly better top end that could have helped the bike on long highway rides. The 6-speed gearbox becomes smoother than before, with a nice slip & assist clutch that helps in changing gears quickly. 

2024 Jawa 350: Ride and Handling 

Jawa has also made the front suspension on the new 350 taller, and the dimension of the front fork goes up from 31 mm to 35 mm. Similarly, the rear shock absorbers are taller too, which result in the ground clearance increasing to 178 mm.

The wheelbase of the motorcycle increases by 120 mm which means it feels slightly more stable and yet, retains its agility when manoeuvring through traffic. The ride quality of the bike is slightly on the stiffer side, but no reason to complain. 

In fact, if you go over broken roads at high speeds, you will be fine and the touring capabilities of the new Jawa 350, quite nice, quite good and if you want to explore an off-beat location like this, so this bike will definitely take you there.

The bike also gets wider tyres than before which offer better grip and help the rider feel more confident while riding at speed or taking corners. The Jawa 350 gets a 280 mm disc up front and a 240 mm disc at the rear, with dual-channel ABS. Braking is definitely better than the previous model, which had a drum brake at the rear.

2024 Jawa 350 Verdict

Priced at Rs. 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom), the Jawa 350 straight up, goes against the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Bullet 350 and the Honda CB350. The modern classic motorcycle segment is on an upwards trajectory and how. And the Jawa 350, it offers decent performance, packs decent enough punch, and yes, it is a little low on features but that shouldn’t be your concern anyway. If you want to buy a modern classic machine in that price segment, and you don’t want an RE motorcycle, then the Jawa 350 make for a good option.

# Jawa 350# Jawa 350 Review# Jawa Classic# Jawa Yezdi# Jawa Yezdi Motorcyles# Jawa Classic Legends
