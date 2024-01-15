Login

New Jawa 350 Launched In India At Rs 2.14 Lakh

Jawa Yezdi has updated the motorcycle with a new chassis, larger motor, and more
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 15, 2024

Story
  • New Jawa 350 launched, costlier by Rs 12,000
  • Powered by a larger 334cc motor
  • Features a new chassis and more updates

Classic Legend owned Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has announced the launch of the all-new Jawa 350 in India replacing the out-going model. Priced at Rs 2.14 lakh, ex-showroom, the motorcycle has been significantly revised and now demands a premium of Rs 12,000 over the previous price tag.


While the overall silhouette of the motorcycle remains the same, the motorcycle now has a beefier look with chunky tyres. The motorcycle has been updated with a new dual-cradle chassis, thus resulting in a higher ground clearance of 178 mm, 15 mm more than before. Even the seat height is taller at 790 mm, compared to 785 mm. The wheelbase now stands at 1449 mm, compared to 1368 mm before. Lastly, the kerb weight of the motorcycle has gone up from 184 kg to 194 kg. Apart from this, the motorcycle features more pronounced fenders, thicker seat cushioning and a brand-new livery called Mystique Orange while retaining the Maroon and Black shades.

 

The next significant update on the motorcycle is the new 334 cc single-cylinder mill that replaces the previous 294cc unit. The motor now has a lower compression ratio to match the character of the motorcycle and is rated to produce 22.26 bhp and 28.1 Nm and comes mated to a six-speed gearbox that is equipped with an assist and slip clutch.

 

Expect the new Jawa 350 to reach the authorised dealerships soon across India. As for competition, the motorcycle continues to lock horns with the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda CB350 and the Benelli Imperiale 400.

