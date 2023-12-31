Jawa 42 2.1 Dual Tone Review: More Stylish And Engaging

Back in 2018, the iconic brand Jawa made a comeback with the launch of three motorcycles, the Jawa Classic, 42 and the Perak. Out of which, the 42 is a modern take on the brand adhering to the signature styling with modern elements. And through the years, the 42 has evolved to become a nicer and better motorcycle overall.

That said, this is the updated Jawa 42 2.1 dual tone variant that comes with few cosmetic updates and a couple of mechanical upgrades as well. So, what is new on this motorcycle? How different is it from the previous 42? How does it ride, perform and handle? We will let you know all of that in this review.

Upadated styling gives the Jawa 42 more appeal and sportiness.

Design & Features

Aesthetically, the 42 is a nice and smart looking motorcycle packing ample appeal. And it’s only gotten better with the new cosmetic updates. You now get a dual tone colour scheme, with four new liveries, this one being the Starship Blue features a gloss finish with new graphics. The fuel tank now gets recesses allowing the rider to grip the tank better, the fenders have been redesigned and are shorter giving it a sportier look. You also get a textured finish for the crankcase covers and exhausts, new diamond cut alloy wheels, clear lens turn indicators and new handlebar grips. The rear-view mirrors are also new and so is the bash plate that’s now made from plastic instead of a metal one.

The overall fit and finish and the quality of paint has improved over the previous version.

Compared to the previous 42, this one has improved quality levels, better fit and finish, and even the quality of the painted surfaces feels premium to touch and look. Also, what needs to the mentioned is that the folks at Jawa have focused on paying special attentional to detail which in the end resonates to a better experience and feeling on looking at the motorcycle.

Improved refinement on the motor has made the 42 more enjoyable and engaging to ride.

Engine & Performance

Jawa has also carried out tweaks to the liquid-cooled single-cylinder mill that now runs smoother, feels more refined and has lesser vibrations. All of that has been possible thanks to better internal engine components, a revised 6-speed gearbox, larger throttle body, and a new engine map. The motor is rated to produce 27 bhp of max power and 26.84 Nm of peak torque.

Updated graphics and the dual tone livery look good on the motorcycle.

The revised gear ratios of the 6-speed gearbox does ask for frequent gear shifts for optimal performance, but at the same time what has also improved is the tractability. You can comfortably cruise at 35-40 kmph in the fifth cog without any complaints from the motor asking to downshift. As for highway cruising, you can sit at 100 kmph with hardly any buzz at the footpegs, seat or the handlebar. But beyond that, vibrations start to creep in at the pegs and the handlebar.

Minor tweaks to the riding triangle and better seat cushioning has resulted in more comfort during longer journeys.

Ergonomics & Handling

With this edition, Jawa has made subtle changes to the seating triangle on the 42. The footpegs are slightly forward set, while the seat cushioning has been changed for better comfort. The rear shock absorbers are a little longer now, which has resulted in a slightly taller seat height at 788mm along with slightly more ground clearance. Lastly, the handlebar is a bit wider allowing more leverage to steer the motorcycle easily. All of these minor tweaks have improved the overall riding comfort and experience making the 42 more fun to ride.

Shorter fenders and new diamond-cut alloys adds to the sportiness of the motorcycle.

The revised ergonomics, tweaks to the suspension and updated powertrain have together contributed to make this motorcycle a better machine. Also, the power delivery on opening the throttle is welcoming while the exhaust note from the exhaust pipes is equally smoother, which overall tempts you to ride this motorcycle with more enthusiasm. The bike feels planted around corners when not pushed too hard and the MRF tyres offer a decent amount of grip to do that. As for the brakes, it maintains the same setup as the previous 42, which does a decent job of shedding speeds.

Long shock absorbers at the rear means more suspension travel and slightly more ground clearence.

Pricing & Verdict

Priced at Rs 1.98 lakh ex-showroom, the updated Jawa 42 2.1 dual tone variant undercuts the Royal Enfield Classic 350’s Halcyon dual-channel ABS variant, making it an interesting and competitive proposition to consider.

And we say that because, apart from the slightly smaller stature compared to the RE, the Jawa 42 is nimble, agile, brisk performance-packed, and a good-looking motorcycle, which, put together, comes across as a fun motorcycle to ride. So, if you are in the market for a modern day roadster, the Jawa 42 Dual Tone makes for a formidable contender.

Images By: Vishnu Harinath G

Specifications