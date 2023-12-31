Jawa 42 2.1 Dual Tone Review: More Stylish And Engaging

Login

Jawa 42 2.1 Dual Tone Review: Stylish And Engaging

We swing a leg over the new Jawa 42 2.1 dual tone model that has received an updated styling, new colours and some more.
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 31, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • - New styling updates with dual tone liveries
  • - Updated mill is more refined and smooth
  • - Revised rear suspension length and damping

Back in 2018, the iconic brand Jawa made a comeback with the launch of three motorcycles, the Jawa Classic, 42 and the Perak. Out of which, the 42 is a modern take on the brand adhering to the signature styling with modern elements. And through the years, the 42 has evolved to become a nicer and better motorcycle overall.

 

That said, this is the updated Jawa 42 2.1 dual tone variant that comes with few cosmetic updates and a couple of mechanical upgrades as well. So, what is new on this motorcycle? How different is it from the previous 42? How does it ride, perform and handle? We will let you know all of that in this review. 

 

Upadated styling gives the Jawa 42 more appeal and sportiness.

 

Design & Features

Aesthetically, the 42 is a nice and smart looking motorcycle packing ample appeal. And it’s only gotten better with the new cosmetic updates. You now get a dual tone colour scheme, with four new liveries, this one being the Starship Blue features a gloss finish with new graphics. The fuel tank now gets recesses allowing the rider to grip the tank better, the fenders have been redesigned and are shorter giving it a sportier look. You also get a textured finish for the crankcase covers and exhausts, new diamond cut alloy wheels, clear lens turn indicators and new handlebar grips. The rear-view mirrors are also new and so is the bash plate that’s now made from plastic instead of a metal one.

The overall fit and finish and the quality of paint has improved over the previous version.

 

Compared to the previous 42, this one has improved quality levels, better fit and finish, and even the quality of the painted surfaces feels premium to touch and look. Also, what needs to the mentioned is that the folks at Jawa have focused on paying special attentional to detail which in the end resonates to a better experience and feeling on looking at the motorcycle. 

 

Improved refinement on the motor has made the 42 more enjoyable and engaging to ride.

 

Engine & Performance

Jawa has also carried out tweaks to the liquid-cooled single-cylinder mill that now runs smoother, feels more refined and has lesser vibrations. All of that has been possible thanks to better internal engine components, a revised 6-speed gearbox, larger throttle body, and a new engine map. The motor is rated to produce 27 bhp of max power and 26.84 Nm of peak torque. 

Updated graphics and the dual tone livery look good on the motorcycle.

 

The revised gear ratios of the 6-speed gearbox does ask for frequent gear shifts for optimal performance, but at the same time what has also improved is the tractability. You can comfortably cruise at 35-40 kmph in the fifth cog without any complaints from the motor asking to downshift. As for highway cruising, you can sit at 100 kmph with hardly any buzz at the footpegs, seat or the handlebar. But beyond that, vibrations start to creep in at the pegs and the handlebar.

Minor tweaks to the riding triangle and better seat cushioning has resulted in more comfort during longer journeys.

 

Ergonomics & Handling

With this edition, Jawa has made subtle changes to the seating triangle on the 42. The footpegs are slightly forward set, while the seat cushioning has been changed for better comfort. The rear shock absorbers are a little longer now, which has resulted in a slightly taller seat height at 788mm along with slightly more ground clearance. Lastly, the handlebar is a bit wider allowing more leverage to steer the motorcycle easily. All of these minor tweaks have improved the overall riding comfort and experience making the 42 more fun to ride.

 

Shorter fenders and new diamond-cut alloys adds to the sportiness of the motorcycle.

 

The revised ergonomics, tweaks to the suspension and updated powertrain have together contributed to make this motorcycle a better machine. Also, the power delivery on opening the throttle is welcoming while the exhaust note from the exhaust pipes is equally smoother, which overall tempts you to ride this motorcycle with more enthusiasm. The bike feels planted around corners when not pushed too hard and the MRF tyres offer a decent amount of grip to do that. As for the brakes, it maintains the same setup as the previous 42, which does a decent job of shedding speeds.

Long shock absorbers at the rear means more suspension travel and slightly more ground clearence.

 

Pricing & Verdict

 

Priced at Rs 1.98 lakh ex-showroom, the updated Jawa 42 2.1 dual tone variant undercuts the Royal Enfield Classic 350’s Halcyon dual-channel ABS variant, making it an interesting and competitive proposition to consider.

 

And we say that because, apart from the slightly smaller stature compared to the RE, the Jawa 42 is nimble, agile, brisk performance-packed, and a good-looking motorcycle, which, put together, comes across as a fun motorcycle to ride. So, if you are in the market for a modern day roadster, the Jawa 42 Dual Tone makes for a formidable contender.

 

Images By: Vishnu Harinath G

 

Specifications

Engine TypeSingle cylinder liquid-cooled engine
Displacement294.72 cc
Bore76 mm
Stroke65 mm
Max Power27 bhp 
Peak Torque26.84 Nm
Frame TypeDouble Cradle
Front Fork35 mm Telescopic fork
Rear ShocksGas-filled twin shocks, preload adjustable
Brakes, Rotor TypeFront: 280 mm disc Rear: 240 mm disc Dual-Channel ABS
Seat Height788 mm
Ground ClearanceNA
Wheelbase1,369 mm
Kerb Weight182 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity12.5 litres
# Jawa 42# Jawa 42 dual tone# Jawa 42 2.1# Jawa 42 update
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
7.0
0
10
2014 Audi A6
  • 46,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 14.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
  • 85,000 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  • 70,123 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Research More on 42

JAWA 42
8.0
0
10

JAWA 42

Starts at ₹ 1.95 - 1.98 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View 42 Specifications
View 42 Features

Popular JAWA Models

JAWA Forty Two
JAWA Forty Two

₹ 1.72 - 1.81 Lakh

JAWA 42
JAWA 42

₹ 1.95 - 1.98 Lakh

JAWA 300
JAWA 300

₹ 1.8 - 1.93 Lakh

JAWA Perak
JAWA Perak

₹ 2.13 Lakh

JAWA 42 Bobber
JAWA 42 Bobber

₹ 2.13 - 2.25 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

MINI Countryman E
MINI Countryman E

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

Expected Price :

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 9, 2024

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 14, 2024

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

Expected Price :

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 14, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest Reviews

  • Related Articles

Best Motorcycle Reviews Of 2023
Best Motorcycle Reviews Of 2023
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Here’s a look at some of the best bikes of 2023 that we got a chance to swing a leg over and review.

Ducati DesertX Review: Is It The Best Adventure Bike?
Ducati DesertX Review: Is It The Best Adventure Bike?
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The Ducati DesertX has the near-perfect blend of sporty on-road performance, and true-blue off-road capability. Is it worth its hefty price tag though?

2023 Mercedes-Benz G400d Review: The OG SUV
2023 Mercedes-Benz G400d Review: The OG SUV
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The Mercedes-Benz G 400d is a Rs. 1 crore more expensive than the older G 350d. But is that premium justified? Is it really worth the Rs. 2.55 crore sticker price? We spent a day with the G-Wagen to answer these questions.

Harley-Davidson X440 Road Test Review: RE-born Hero!
Harley-Davidson X440 Road Test Review: RE-born Hero!
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

3 days ago

We ride the Harley-Davidson X440 on everyday roads, in the city and out on the highway to get a sense of what this made-in-India, single-cylinder Harley-Davidson offers. And the results are a pleasant surprise!

Mahindra Jeeto Strong First Drive Review: Small But Strong
Mahindra Jeeto Strong First Drive Review: Small But Strong
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Mahindra’s small commercial vehicle is ‘Stronger’ than before

Top EV Two-Wheeler Reviews Of 2023
Top EV Two-Wheeler Reviews Of 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The year 2023 has been an interesting mix of new two-wheeler EVs that have been introduced in the market. From all the ones that we’ve tested and reviewed, here are the top two-wheeler EV reviews from car&bike

New Royal Enfield Himalayan Road Test Review: In Pictures
New Royal Enfield Himalayan Road Test Review: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Spending a week with the new RE Himalayan has been a revelation. Is it all the motorcycle you will ever need? We have the answer to that question and more, in this comprehensive review.

New Royal Enfield Himalayan Road Test Review
New Royal Enfield Himalayan Road Test Review
c&b icon
By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Spending a week with the new RE Himalayan has been a revelation. Is it all the motorcycle you will ever need? We have the answer to that question and more, in this comprehensive review.

2023 Yamaha R3, Yamaha MT-03 Track Review: In Pictures
2023 Yamaha R3, Yamaha MT-03 Track Review: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 days ago

The Yamaha R3 makes a comeback to India after nearly four years, and along with it, its naked sibling the Yamaha MT-03 makes its debut. Here’s a look at the review of these two, through some images.

BMW X7 Review: Has The Best Just Gotten Better?
BMW X7 Review: Has The Best Just Gotten Better?
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

11 days ago

The BMW X7 has been one of the most popular flagship luxury SUVs in India, and earlier this year, it received a proper mid-lifecycle facelift. So, is the 2023 BMW X7 truly a better product or is it just old wine in a new bottle? Let’s find out.

Jawa Yezdi Announces Service Camp For Bike Owners in Kerala
Jawa Yezdi Announces Service Camp For Bike Owners in Kerala
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

24 days ago

Jawa Yezdi motorcycles is holding a mega service camp in Cochin, Kerala from December 14-17 for owners to get free check-ups

Jawa Yezdi Special Diwali Offers; To Offer Extended Warranty And More
Jawa Yezdi Special Diwali Offers; To Offer Extended Warranty And More
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

2 months ago

For a limited time period, Jawa and Yezdi is offering extended warranty for four years or 50,000 kms for motorcycles delivered until Diwali.

New Jawa 42 Dual Tone, Updated Yezdi Roadster Launched In India
New Jawa 42 Dual Tone, Updated Yezdi Roadster Launched In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 months ago

Both motorcycles receive notable styling changes and will be sold alongside the existing Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster.

Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror Variant Launched; Priced At Rs 2.25 lakh
Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror Variant Launched; Priced At Rs 2.25 lakh
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

3 months ago

This variant of the motorcycle is finished in an all-new colour scheme and is the most expensive version of the Jawa 42 Bobber

Jawa Yezdi ‘Street Rush’ To Take Place on April 30th
Jawa Yezdi ‘Street Rush’ To Take Place on April 30th
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

8 months ago

The Street Rush will be held at the Chicane Circuit in Hyderabad

c&b icon
  • Home
  • Reviews
  • Jawa 42 2.1 Dual Tone Review: More Stylish And Engaging
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved