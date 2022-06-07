Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles Announces 'Service Is On Us' Initiative For Community Riders Travelling To Ladakh

  • Home
Jawa and Yezdi motorcycle riders will get free service assistance on their way to Ladakh across the major access routes to the region from key parts of the country. The service centres located in major cities will provide the necessary service support to riders.
authorBy car&bike Team
07-Jun-22 04:26 PM IST
Highlights
  • Customers can access Jawa-Yezdi service centres in key locations enroute
  • Labour charges are free at service centres for periodic service & repairs
  • An expert Jawa-Yezdi technician will be stationed in Ladakh for support

With the riding season underway in Ladakh, Classic Legends has introduced a special 'Service is on us' initiative in a bid to offer more support to its community members. Jawa and Yezdi motorcycle riders will get free service assistance on their way to Ladakh across the major access routes to the region from key parts of the country. Under the new initiative, the service centres located in major cities will provide the necessary service support to riders. The motorcycle maker also announced that labour charges for periodic service and repairs will be complementary.

Also Read: Jawa-Yezdi Nomads 'Trail Attack' Off-Road Training Program Held In Pune

Jawa-Yezdi service centres in strategic locations will provide service support whether you opt to head to Ladakh via Chandigarh or Jammu

Riders can avail of a complimentary 26-point general check-up at the Leh service station. The company will also station an expert technician at Leh, who will be equipped with essential tools and spares. Jawa-Yezdi customers who've opted for Roadside Assistance (RSA) from the company will be eligible for breakdown assistance as per policy guidelines, while customers who've not purchased the same can also avail of it on a paid basis.

Speaking about the 'Service is on us' initiative, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO - Classic Legends said, "A ride to one's dream destination takes a lot of planning, and with this 'Service is on Us' initiative, riders from our Kommuniti will have one thing less to worry about - service support throughout the way. This initiative is dedicated to the free-spiritedness of Jawa and Yezdi riders and their quest to explore, and it is our aim to offer them complete peace of mind in terms of service assistance while they are at it."

Jawa-Yezdi will also have an expert technician at Leh, who will be equipped with essential tools and spares

Depending on which part of the country Jawa-Yezdi owners start their ride, they will be able to utilise the service centres. For Delhi-NCR, the service centres are located in Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon, moving on to Faridabad, Ambala and Karnal in Haryana. You can also find outlets in Chandigarh, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab - Hoshiyarpur and Pathankot in Punjab, and Jammu and Srinagar in J&K. This is beneficial for most riders who visit Ladakh either via Chandigarh or Jammu.

Also Read: 2022 Yezdi Adventure First Ride Review

For riders starting from Kolkata, West Bengal, the key service locations on this route will be in Dhanbad in Jharkhand; Arrah and Patna in Bihar; and Lucknow and Agra in Uttar Pradesh. For riders starting from Bangalore, Karnataka, the preferred service stations will be located in Hyderabad in Telangana; Nagpur in Maharashtra, Gwalior and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and Jhansi and Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

Riders from Mumbai can get access to Jawa-Yezdi service centres located in Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, along with Udaipur, Ajmer and Jaipur in Rajasthan, before moving up north.

