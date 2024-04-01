New KTM 390 ADV Spied Testing; Two Variants On Offer

KTM has been testing two variants of the updated 390 Adventure, which is likely to hit the market this year. The first will be the regular 390 ADV, model, which will be more road-biased while the other will be an enduro version of the 390 ADV which will be more off-road oriented. The engine on both motorcycles will be the same which is the new 399 cc mill that also does duty on the new-gen KTM 390 Duke, making 44.2 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque. Expect KTM to offer adjustable suspension on the updated 390 ADV just like it does on the new 390 Duke.

Also Read: KTM Launches New Colours For RC And ADV Range In India

Notice the photos carefully and you will see that the tyres on both models are different too. The regular ADV has road-biased dual-purpose tyres while the enduro model is seen wearing block-pattern rubber. Both test mules had a 21-inch front and an 18-inch rear wheel which were wire-spoked. Expect a lower-spec variant to be launched as well, with alloy wheels.

The standard 390 ADV test mule is seen having vertically stacked headlights along with a new and bigger transparent visor. On the other hand, the enduro model is seen getting a smaller LED headlight without the windscreen. The fairing on both motorcycles is different too. The tall ADV beak is common to both variants. The seat on both test mules is different too. The enduro variant is seen having a slimmer, one piece seat, which makes it easier to move around while off-roading. While the regular ADV model had a thicker, one-piece contoured seat. Both models featured a saree guard along with a bash-plate and a crash guard as well.

The updated 390 ADV range is likely to get the same set of features and electronic rider aids as the current 390 Duke, which includes a 5-inch TFT screen, three riding modes – street, rain, and track, supermoto ABS, traction control and a bi-directional quick-shifter.

Prices of the new KTM 390 ADV range is likely to start at Rs. 3.5 lakh and go up to Rs. 4 lakh. Once launched, it will go up against the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the BWM G 310 GS.

Photos courtesy: The Fat Biker YouTube Channel