Aprilia Tuono 660 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 17.44 Lakh

The Aprilia Tuono 660 naked sport is a compact and easy to ride motorcycle in the middleweight category. It goes on sale along with its fully faired sibling, the RS 660.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 16, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Aprilia Tuono 660 launched at Rs. 17.44 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Bookings are now open for the motorcycle
  • Expect a waiting time of up to 3 months for delivery of the Tuono 660

The Aprilia Tuono 660 has been re-launched in India at a crazy price of Rs. 17.44 Lakh (ex-showroom). Aprilia India had earlier launched in 2021, at an asking price of Rs. 13.09 lakh, which is Rs. 4.35 lakh cheaper than the current price. The Tuono 660 is imported as a CBU straight from Noale, Italy and bookings are now open. Interested customers will have to pay 50 per cent of the amount to book the bike and waiting period is likely to be 3 months or more

The Tuono 660 is a middleweight supersport, a naked sportbike, and offers better comfort than its sibling, the RS 660, with a more upright seating position. Both 660 models are the same, save for a difference in ergonomics and power and torque output.

 

Also Read: Aprilia Tuareg 660 Launched In India

 

The Tuono 660 uses a 659 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine with a 270-degree firing order, making 94 bhp and 61 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter which comes as an optional extra.

The Aprilia Tuono 660 also gets a comprehensive electronics package which includes a 6-axis IMU with three-level cornering ABS, adjustable wheelie control, traction control, and engine brake control. The motorcycle also gets cruise control and five riding modes - Commute, Dynamic, Individual, Challenge and Time Attack. A TFT screen offers access to all controls on the bike. 

 

Also Read: Aprilia RS 660 Launched In India

 

The Tuono 660 uses a 41mm Kayaba USD front fork along with an asymmetric rear monoshock and both are adjustable for rebound and preload. The front suspension has a travel of 120 mm while the rear suspension has a travel of 130 mm. The saddle height on the Tuono 660 is a relatively tall 820 mm. Braking power comes from 320 mm dual discs at the front and a 220 mm rotor at the rear. The Tuono 660 gets a 15-litre fuel tank and tip the scales at 183 kg, exactly the same as that of the RS 660. The bike used cast aluminium wheels which come wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa tyres.

 

The Aprilia Tuono 660 goes up against the Triumph Trident 660 and the Kawasaki Z650 along with the Z650RS. 

# Aprilia Tuono 660# Tuono# Tuono 660# Aprilia Tuono 660 Prices# Aprilia Tuono 660 details# Aprilia Tuono 660 specifications# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Research More on Aprilia Tuono 660

Aprilia Tuono 660
7.7

Aprilia Tuono 660

Starts at ₹ 13.09 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Tuono 660 Specifications
View Tuono 660 Features

