Aprilia Tuono 660 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 17.44 Lakh

The Aprilia Tuono 660 has been re-launched in India at a crazy price of Rs. 17.44 Lakh (ex-showroom). Aprilia India had earlier launched in 2021, at an asking price of Rs. 13.09 lakh, which is Rs. 4.35 lakh cheaper than the current price. The Tuono 660 is imported as a CBU straight from Noale, Italy and bookings are now open. Interested customers will have to pay 50 per cent of the amount to book the bike and waiting period is likely to be 3 months or more

The Tuono 660 is a middleweight supersport, a naked sportbike, and offers better comfort than its sibling, the RS 660, with a more upright seating position. Both 660 models are the same, save for a difference in ergonomics and power and torque output.

The Tuono 660 uses a 659 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine with a 270-degree firing order, making 94 bhp and 61 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter which comes as an optional extra.

The Aprilia Tuono 660 also gets a comprehensive electronics package which includes a 6-axis IMU with three-level cornering ABS, adjustable wheelie control, traction control, and engine brake control. The motorcycle also gets cruise control and five riding modes - Commute, Dynamic, Individual, Challenge and Time Attack. A TFT screen offers access to all controls on the bike.

The Tuono 660 uses a 41mm Kayaba USD front fork along with an asymmetric rear monoshock and both are adjustable for rebound and preload. The front suspension has a travel of 120 mm while the rear suspension has a travel of 130 mm. The saddle height on the Tuono 660 is a relatively tall 820 mm. Braking power comes from 320 mm dual discs at the front and a 220 mm rotor at the rear. The Tuono 660 gets a 15-litre fuel tank and tip the scales at 183 kg, exactly the same as that of the RS 660. The bike used cast aluminium wheels which come wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa tyres.

The Aprilia Tuono 660 goes up against the Triumph Trident 660 and the Kawasaki Z650 along with the Z650RS.