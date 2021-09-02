Aprilia RS 660 And Tuono 660 Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 13.09 Lakh

Piaggio India has finally introduced the Aprilia RS 660 and the Tuono 660 in the country. Both motorcycles were eagerly awaited prices are surely steep for the Completely Built Units (CBUs). The new Aprilia RS 660 is priced at Rs. 13.39 lakh, while the Aprilia Tuono 660 is priced at Rs. 13.09 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom India. The bikes have already started arriving at Piaggio's Motoplex dealerships across the country, while deliveries are set to begin soon. The RS 660 will take on the Honda CBR650R, Kawasaki Ninja 650 and the likes. The Tuono 660, on the other hand, competes with the Kawasaki Z900, Triumph Street Triple RS, Honda CB650R among others.

The Aprilia Tuono 660 looks sharp borrowing cues from its litre-class sibling

The new Aprilia RS 660 and the Tuono 660 made their global debut in late 2020 and was soon confirmed to make their way to India. Both models have been developed from the ground up and mark a new chapter for the Italian bike maker. The models use a 659 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine with a 270-degree firing order. The engine has been derived from the front two cylinders of the V4 engine of the Aprilia RSV4 1100. The motor develops 99 bhp at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 8500 rpm on the RS 660. It's tuned for 95 bhp at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm at 8500 rpm on the Tuono. The power mill is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The Aprilia RS 660 also gets a comprehensive electronics package comprising a 6-axis IMU with three-level cornering ABS, adjustable wheelie control, traction control, and engine brake control. The motorcycle also gets a bidirectional quickshifter, cruise control and five riding modes - Commute, Dynamic, Individual, Challenge and Time Attack. A TFT screen offers access to all controls on either motorcycle.

The Aprilia RS 660 and the Tuono 660 gets multiple riding modes, 6-axis IMU, adjustable wheelie control and more

The new RS 660 is more track-friendly with clip-on handlebars and an aggressive riding position, while the Tuono 660 gets upright ergonomics. Both motorcycles are available in three colour choices. The RS 660 can be ordered in Apex Black, Lava Red, and Acid Gold, while the Tuono 660 can be had in Concept Black, Iridium Grey, and Acidic Gold paint options.

Both bikes use Kayaba 41 mm USD front forks and an asymmetrically-mounted rear monoshock. Braking power comes from 320 mm dual discs at the front and a 220 mm rotor at the rear. The RS 660 and the Tuono 660 get a 15-litre fuel tank and tip the scales at 183 kg. The bikes use cast aluminium wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa tyres.