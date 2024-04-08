Login
Aprilia To Launch RS 660, Tuono 660 And Tuareg 660 In India Soon

You read that right! Aprilia India is all set to launch its 660 range in India on April 16, 2024.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 8, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Aprilia to launch three 660 cc models in India on April 16, 2024
  • We expect the company to launch the Tuono 660, RS 660 and the Tuareg 660
  • The Tuareg 660 makes its India debut; The other two were on sale in India earlier

Aprilia India is ready to make the month of April special for all motorcycle enthusiasts. Team car&bike has received an invitation from the company to block our date on ‘April 16, 2024’, where the OEM will launch multiple motorcycles. While Aprilia is playing its cards close to its chest, we suspect that it will launch the RS 660 supersport, Tuono 660 nakedsport and the Tuareg 660 adventure bike in India.

 

Also Read: Aprilia Tuareg 660 Prices Revealed Ahead Of Official Launch

Now, the upcoming Tuareg 660 will be available in three colour options with prices starting from Rs 18.85 lakh for the Atreides Black and Canyon Sand variants and Rs 19.16 lakh for the top-spec Evocative Dakar Podium variant (ex-showroom). Dealer sources said that the prices could change once the ADV is officially launched. Despite being a 660, the Tuareg 660 will rival the likes of the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE and the Honda XL750 Transalp. Both motorcycles are significantly cheaper than the Tuareg, at Rs. 10.30 lakh and Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

Also Read: Aprilia RS 457 Wins Bike Design Of The Year At 2024 car&bike Awards

Aprilia earlier had the RS 660 and Tuono 660 on sale in India in 2021, with the former priced at Rs. 13.39 lakh, while the Tuono 660 was priced at Rs. 13.09 lakh. Needless to say, both motorcycles didn’t find a lot of takers at that price point. Now, these two motorcycles will be re-launched in India along with the Tuareg 660 and it remains to be seen how these bikes will be priced. While Aprilia models have delivered on performance, features and design, they have always been priced at a significant premium compared to other two-wheelers in the segment.   

# Aprilia bikes India# Aprilia RS 660# Aprilia Tuono 660# Aprilia Tuareg 660# Aprilia Bikes in India# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
