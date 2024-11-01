Aprilia Tuono 457 Teased Ahead Of EICMA 2024 Debut

Aprilia has teased its upcoming motorcycle, the Tuono 457 ahead of its world premiere at EICMA 2024 on November 5. The Tuono 457 will essentially be the street-naked counterpart of the RS 457 which has been on sale in the Indian market for nearly a year. The teaser gives us a glimpse into what the motorcycle will look like upon its debut. Like the RS 457, the Tuono 457 will be manufactured at Piaggio Group’s facility in Baramati, Maharashtra.

Shown in the image- taillamp (right), headlamp (top-left), digital instrument cluster (bottom-left)

Visually, the motorcycle’s front end, as shown in the teaser, is vastly different from that of the test mule that was spied last year. While the test mule featured a round headlamp, the motorcycle in the teaser sports a sharper-looking headlamp setup consisting of a single projector at the centre, flanked by V-shaped DRLs. However, unlike other models in Aprilia’s Tuono lineup, it misses out on design elements such as the semi-fairing, and the short visor. The teaser also shows the motorcycle’s tail section, alloy wheels and digital instrument cluster, all of which appear to be the very same as the RS 457.

In terms of its cycle parts, the motorcycle will likely retain the same components as the RS 457 which include a 41 mm USD front fork and a rear monoshock, which is shown briefly in the teaser video. Braking duties will likely be carried out by a 320 mm front disc with a Bybre 4-piston radial calliper and a 220 mm rear disc with a single-piston floating calliper.

The motorcycle will be powered by the existing engine on the RS 457, which is a liquid-cooled 457 cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 47 bhp and 48 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.







