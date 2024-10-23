Aprilia RS 457 Available With Quickshifter At A Discounted Price

Aprilia India has rolled out an offer on its entry-level model, the RS 457 supersport motorcycle. The optional quickshifter, which was earlier offered for an additional Rs 28,000 can now be had at a discounted price of Rs 7,000. This offer, however, is only for a limited period, and can only be availed on motorcycles that will be delivered between October 23 and October 31.

Also Read: Aprilia RS 457 Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Priced At Rs 4.10 Lakh



Commenting on the benefits, Ajay Raghuvanshi, EVP, 2-Wheeler Domestic Business, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd said, “The response that the Aprilia RS457 has received has been tremendous and we are grateful for the support the customers have shown. As a small token of our appreciation and to add more light to this Diwali, we are introducing special benefits for the Aprilia RS457 and urge all to make the most of it. Recently, we have also increased our presence to 44 touch points across India in CY 2024 to ensure our customers get the best experience of ownership.”

Also Read: Aprilia RS 457 Review: Is It As Good As It Looks?



The Aprilia RS 457 was launched in December 2023 as its first motorcycle to be produced in India. The list of features on offer in the bike includes three riding modes, three levels of switchable traction control, and dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle is powered by a 457 cc parallel-twin engine, a liquid-cooled DOHC engine that churns out 47 bhp and 48 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.