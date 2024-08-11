Made-in-India Vespa, Aprilia Electric Two-Wheelers To Use Amara Raja Battery Cells

Piaggio India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with battery firm Amara Raja. As part of this agreement, Amara Raja will collaborate with Piaggio India to develop and supply LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) cells and chargers for Piaggio’s current portfolio of products, along with other upcoming two-wheelers from the Vespa and Aprilia brands. These will be produced locally at Amara Raja’s Gigafactory in Divitipally, Telangana.

Amara Raja and Piaggio India have held a partnership since 2020, which has seen Amara Raja manufacture 50,000 NMC Li-ion battery packs and EV chargers for Piaggio India. Aside from Piaggio India, Ather Energy has also recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amara Raja to develop and supply NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) and LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) lithium-ion cells. Amara Raja entered into an agreement with Gotion-InoBat-Batteries (GIB) to localise current global LFP technology to make lithium-ion cells specifically suited for Indian conditions.



Diego Graffi, Chairman & Managing Director, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd said, “Amara Raja and Piaggio India have long -standing mutually beneficial partnership and I am happy to strengthen it further with the MoU we have signed today. Piaggio has always been at the forefront of innovation that benefits and empowers our customers. Together with Amara Raja we are confident of advancing our successful EV journey as India adapts to electric mobility.”

Amara Raja has invested Rs 9,500 crore to establish a 16 Gwh gigafactory in Divitipally, Telangana. It recently inaugurated the first phase of its upcoming gigafactory which has a manufacturing capacity of 1.5 GWh. The company also recently held the foundation laying ceremony for a battery cell manufacturing facility inside the same complex. The company also plans to establish a research and innovation centre called ‘ePositive Energy Labs’ in Hyderabad.