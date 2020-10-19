Aprilia RS 660: All You Need To Know

The Aprilia RS 660 is the first model from a brand new platform that will include several other motorcycles, and the engine is derived from the front two cylinders of the Aprilia RSV4 1100 engine. The Aprilia RS 660 is the latest addition to the mid-size 650-660 cc category, but it's not a committed track-focussed motorcycle, but is built for everyday rideability and practicaility. The Aprilia RS 660 is unlikely to be launched in India, unless Aprilia India thinks there will be some numbers for such a machine, and figures out a way to make it affordable for the Indian rider. However, it certainly promises to be an engaging machine, and will sit in a segment which has the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Honda CBR650R. So, let's take a closer look at what the Aprilia RS 660 has to offer.

The Aprilia RS 660 is based on a brand-new 659 cc, parallel-twin engine derived from the Aprilia RSV4 1100

Engine & Gearbox

The Aprilia RS 660's engine is a brand-new 659 cc, parallel-twin engine, and will form the new 660 cc platform to offer a family of motorcycles, including the Aprilia Tuono 660. The parallel-twin makes nearly 100 bhp (99 bhp) at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. And 80 per cent of the bike's torque is available at 4,000 rpm, which should give it great flexibility to be used as a daily runaround and an entertaining weekend companion.

The six-speed gearbox is complemented by a wet clutch with built-in assist and slipper system which will provide a light feel on the lever, as well as prevent rear wheel chatter under hard downshifting. And the gearbox has the bi-directional Aprilia quickshifter, so clutchless upshifts and downshifts are possible for the occasional track day. And the shift pattern can be reversed by flipping the shift linkage and changing the software for the quickshifter.

The electronics suite is the latest iteration of Aprilia Performance Ride Control with 6-axis IMU, cornering ABS, riding modes and more

Electronics & Riding Aids

The Aprilia RS 660 gets the latest electronics, with the main unit being the Magnetti Marelli 11MP ECU, which has increased processing power as well as expanded array of connectivity. Riding aids include the latest iteration of the APRC (Aprilia Performance Ride Control), powered by a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). The APRC includes traction control, wheelie control, cruise control, engine brake control as well as engine map control, in addition to the three-level cornering ABS. The electronics suite also includes five riding modes, with two dedicated to track riding, and the information on the various modes and other electronics can be accessed through the TFT display.

The engine is mounted on a die cast aluminium frame, with two lateral beams, and the swingarm pivot mounted within the engine.

Chassis & Cycle Parts

The Aprilia RS 660's parallel-twin engine is mounted on a die cast aluminium frame, with two lateral beams, and the swingarm pivot mounted within the engine. The engine is used as a stressed member of the chassis, the clip-on handlebars mount below the triple clamp, with risers above the clamp, so the riding position will not be very aggressive and committed to become uncomfortable for everyday use. Suspension duties are handled by Kayaba at both ends, with a 41 mm inverted fork up front and a rear monoshock. Both front and rear suspension have adjustability for rebound damping and spring preload. Brembo brakes include radially mounted calipers grabbing 320 mm discs on the front wheel. The cast aluminium wheels come shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa tyres.

Styling is inspired by the RSV4 1100 but the dual-layered fairing is designed for comfort, rather than out and out track performance

Styling & Design

The Aprilia RS 660 takes some styling inspiration from the RSV4, particularly the LED triple headlights in the front, but there are significant unique touches to the RS 660's design. The dual-layered fairing is not design to apply downforce, but to provide better comfort to the rider, pulling air from front to back and dissipating hot air from the engine, away from the rider's legs. The aerodynamics and ergonomics have been designed keeping in mind rider comfort, and even the size of the windscreen has been taken into consideration keeping in mind comfort and practicality, with capability for the occasional track day.

The Aprilia RS 660 is unlikely to be offered on sale in India

Pricing and Availability

So far, there's no word on pricing, but the Aprilia RS 660 is expected to go on sale by the first half of 2020, both in Europe, and in the US. For India though, the RS 660 is not likely to be considered, yet.

