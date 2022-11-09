EICMA 2022: Aprilia RS 660 Extrema Revealed

Aprilia took the wraps off the RS 660 Extrema at EICMA 2022. The name ‘Extrema’ is derived from the Aprilia 125 Extrema, which was a high performing 125 cc motorcycle, manufactured between 1992 and 1994. The Aprilia RS 660 Extrema becomes lighter, tipping the scales at just 166 kg (dry weight) and getting lightweight components like an SC Project exhaust system which is road legal. The mounting bracket for the exhaust is made of anodised Aluminium. Plus, the front fairing and the belly pan are made of carbon fibre, further contributing to weight reduction. All these updates give the RS 660 Extrema, a power to weight ratio of 0.602 bhp/kg, which is one of the best in the segment.

The motorcycle comes with a single-seat tail fairing, which replaces the passenger seat, in order to accentuate the sporty credentials of the motorcycle. The standard electronics suite on the RS 660 Extrema includes traction control, ABS, cornering ABS, engine brake control, engine mapping and wheelie control. In addition to that, the motorcycle also gets a software that allows you to set up a MotoGP-style upside-down gearbox configuration within minutes. This could be particularly helpful if you are fond of riding your motorcycle on a racetrack often. The new dedicated white and red livery is clearly sport-inspired and makes it recognisable at a glance.

The Aprilia RS 660 Extrema continues to get a 659 cc parallel-twin engine which makes 100 bhp at 10,500 rpm and peak torque of 67 Nm at 8,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox.

While Aprilia has presence in India, it still doesn’t sell its 660 cc range of motorcycles, which comprises of the RS 660, Tuono 660 naked-sport and the Tuareg 660, which is an adventure motorcycle. India is unlikely to get the RS 660 Extrema anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean we cannot gawk over at its photos!