Aprilia RS 660 Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Specifications and features of the upcoming Aprilia RS 660 have been revealed by the Italian brand ahead of its launch in Italy.

The Aprilia RS 660 will make 100 bhp, 67 Nm and will have a kerb weight of 183 kg expand View Photos
The Aprilia RS 660 will make 100 bhp, 67 Nm and will have a kerb weight of 183 kg

Highlights

  • 659 cc, parallel-twin engine makes 100 bhp power, 67 Nm of torque
  • The Aprilia RS 660 has a kerb weight of 183 kg
  • Five riding modes, 6-Axis IMU, traction control & wheelie control

Aprilia has revealed full specifications and details of the upcoming Aprilia RS 660 sports bike ahead of its global launch in Italy. The Aprilia RS 660 will be the first model from the Italian brand in the new middleweight platform, and was revealed as a concept at the EICMA 2018 show in Milan, Italy. The twin-cylinder engine of the RS 660 is derived from the front two cylinders of the Aprilia RSV4's 1100 cc V4 engine, and also borrows styling cues from the RSV4 1100, with its own unique, and compact look. The Aprilia RS 660 features a triple LED headlight assembly, daytime running lights and flanked by a double fairing with integrated aerodynamic features to both trim weight and drag.

Also Read: Aprilia RS 660 Revealed In Official Video

bdgd4k3

The Aprilia RS 660 is powered by a 659 cc, parallel-twin engine which makes 100 bhp power, 67 Nm of torque

On the specifications, the Aprilia RS 660 is powered by a 659 cc, liquid-cooled forward-facing parallel-twin engine which puts out 100 bhp of maximum power at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm, and comes with a kerb weight of 183 kg (169 kg dry weight). The RS 660 will also get traction control, wheelie control, as well as cruise control, with a total of five riding modes, with three for the road, and two modes designed for track use. Commute (everyday use), Dynamic (sports riding) and Individual (customised settings) are designed for on-road use, while Challenge and Time Attack are for track use.

Also Read: Aprilia RS 660 Tested By MotoGP Riders At Misano

bv6h2h4k

Five riding modes, 6-axis IMU, wheelie control, engine braking control, traction control and cruise control

0 Comments

The electronics suite features a six-axis inertial measurement unit, and the bike is built around a double beam Aluminium frame with detachable rear seat. At the front is a 41 mm Kayaba upside down fork with counter spring, Aluminium feet for fixing radial calipers, and is adjustable for rebound compression and spring preload. Rear suspension is swingarm mounted monoshock with adjustable counter spring for rebound and spring preload. Braking is handled by 320 mm dual discs gripped by Brembo radial calipers and a single 220 mm disc on the rear wheel. The Aprilia RS 660 will be available in a choice of three colours, Apex Black, Lava Red, and Acid Gold.

