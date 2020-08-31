Aprilia RS 660 Revealed In Official Video

Aprilia has released a new video showcasing the soon-to-be-launched Aprilia RS 660 supersport machine. The short video gives us a glimpse of the new supersport class RS 660 from the Italian brand, but there's no doubt that this is the real deal, a production-ready version. With the Aprilia RS 660 official launch to be announced very soon, looks like Aprilia is looking to create some hype around the 660 cc compact sportbike. Of course, there's already a lot known about the upcoming Aprilia RS 660, the only thing left is for a launch date, as well as availability and price.

The Aprilia RS 660 will be powered by an all-new 660 cc, parallel-twin engine with performance rated at around 100 bhp of maximum power, although full specifications are yet to be announced. The engine is actually derived from the front two cylinders of the Aprilia RSV4 1100's V4 engine, so the RS 660's engine will have two front facing cylinders.

Also Read: Aprilia RS 660 Spotted Again On Test

The Aprilia RS 660 was unveiled as a concept at the EICMA 2019 show in Milan

With a dry weight of 168 kg, the RS 660 is expected to be loaded with state-of-the-art electronics, powered by a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). Other electronic rider aids will include multi-level traction control, cornering ABS, riding modes, standard quickshifter, wheelie control system and engine braking system.

Also Read: Aprilia RS 660 Spotted On Test

The Aprilia RS 660 will get a sophisticated new electronics system along with being a lightweight package

The Aprilia RS 660 is expected to make its debut in Europe sometime in the autumn of 2020, so it's probably only a few months away or less from an official announcement. As for India, we're not sure if Piaggio India will see any business sense in introducing the supersport model in India, considering it will be an expensive proposition for the Indian customer.

Also Read: Aprilia RS 660 Unveiled At EICMA 2019

The Aprilia RS 660 is expected to have a dry weight of just 168 kg with around 100 bhp of power

Even if the RS 660 is introduced in India, it will only make it as a completely built unit (CBU) to India. Piaggio India seems to be concentrating the brand's focus on scooters, from both Vespa and Aprilia brands, for now, so no, we don't expect to see the Aprilia RS 660 offered on sale in India. But if it's offered, it will offer a nice alternative to the Kawasaki ZX-6R.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.