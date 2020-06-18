Aprilia RS 660 Spotted Again On Test In Italy

The middleweight sportbike from Piaggio, the Aprilia RS 660 has been spotted while undergoing tests on public roads once again. The RS 660 was supposed to have been presented in early May at the Aprilia All Stars event in Mugello, but that had to be put off due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Aprilia seems to be almost ready with a production model, and two test bikes have been spotted near the city of Padua in northern Italy, and this time, the spy shot reveals a few interesting details about the upcoming supersport.

Also Read: Aprilia RS 660 Spotted On Test

The Aprilia RS 660 promises to be a high-performance machine in a compact package

The latest spy shot reveals two different test bikes of the upcoming Aprilia RS 660, parked on a street. One of the test bikes has an unusual round headlight, mounted in the middle of the fairing. The small unit, possibly LED, has not been spotted on any of the other pre-production machines of the Aprilia RS 660, and it's not clear if this detail will be carried over to the production model or has been adopted only for approval or testing purposes. There is also the possibility that the bike being tested is for a market outside Italy.

Also Read: Aprilia Tuono 660 Details Revealed

The Aprilia RS 660 will be packed with state-of-the-art electronics

The other change is the turn indicators on the machine, which are different on the two bikes seen on the image. The bike in the foreground has the indicators mounted on the rear-view mirrors, but the bike in the background doesn't seem to have the same mounting position. Either it's a regulatory issue for the indicator mounting points for the market each bike is targeted for, or the more likely reason could be two variants, with a base variant and a more premium Aprilia RS 660 'Factory 'version featuring the blinkers on the rear view mirrors.

Also Read: Aprilia RS 660 Unveiled At EICMA 2019

The Aprilia RS 660 was unveiled as a concept at the EICMA 2019 show in Milan

The Aprilia RS 660 was showcased in concept form at the EICMA 2019 show in Milan, Italy. The bike is powered by an all-new 660 cc, parallel-twin engine which puts out around 100 bhp of maximum power, although full specifications have not been announced yet. The engine is derived from the front cylinders of the 1100 cc Aprilia RSV4 engine, so the RS 660's engine will have two front facing cylinders. With a dry weight of just 168 kg, the bike will be loaded with state-of-the-art electronics, powered by a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). Other features will include traction control, cornering ABS, five riding modes, up/down quickshifter, wheelie control and engine braking system.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.