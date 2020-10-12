Aprilia RS 660 Spotted On Test In Laguna Seca In California

The Aprilia RS 660 was tested by Renny Scaysbrook at the Laguna Seca Raceway in California, US

Italian motorcycle brand Aprilia showcased the upcoming 2021 Aprilia RS 660 in the US, along the Big Sur coastline in California, as well as on the track at the Laguna Seca Raceway in California. Australian Renni Scaysbrook, who astride an Aprilia Tuono V4 set a new record at the Pike's Peak Hill Climb in 2019. The Pike's Peak is the most famous and prestigious uphill race in the world for which Renny Scaysbrook also holds the record. According to Aprilia, the new RS 660's dynamic features, the tight frame and the exciting performance of the new 100 bhp, parallel-twin thrilled Rennie who couldn't resist the temptation to test the Aprilia RS 660 at Laguna Seca.

The Aprilia RS 660 is powered by a 659 cc, parallel-twin engine which makes 100 bhp power, 67 Nm of torque

The forward facing parallel-twin engine has been derived from the front part of the V4 engine of the Aprilia RSV4 1100, and on the RS 660, the 659 cc, forward-facing, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine puts out 100 bhp of maximum power at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. The Aprilia RS 660 has a kerb weight of 183 kg, and is loaded to the brim with high-tech electronics and rider aids. According to Aprilia, the RS 660 is designed for everyday fun on the road and for weekend sport and leisure riding.

The Aprilia RS 660 is unlikely to be offered on sale in India

The Aprilia RS 660 has been one of the most anticipated middleweight supersport class sport bikes since it was first unveiled at the EICMA show as a concept in November 2018. The new Aprilia RS 660 will feature a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), multiple riding modes, as well as a long list of electronic rider aids, including traction control, wheelie control and cruise control. The Aprilia RS 660 has been announced for Europe, and will be offered for sale in the US, as well as Australia. For India though, there are no plans yet to introduce the new Aprilia RS 660 here, in the world's largest motorcycle market.

