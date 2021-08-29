  • Home
Aprilia RS 660 Starts Arriving At Dealerships, Launch Soon

The Aprilia RS 660 appears to be ready for launch and is on display at Motoplex dealerships, with the launch likely in a few weeks from now.
authorBy Sameer Contractor
29-Aug-21 09:13 PM IST
Aprilia India is gearing up to launch the much-anticipated RS 660 in the country, and the middleweight motorcycle has started arriving at the company's dealerships. While the launch details remain uncertain, the bikes seem to be ready to be handed over to customers. In fact, the brand's Motoplex dealerships commenced bookings for the Aprilia RS 660 and the Tuono 660 way back in March this year. Both bikes share the same underpinnings and are likely to be launched together.

The new Aprilia RS 660 will come as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). The full-faired offering draws power from a 659 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine with a 270-degree firing order. The motor develops 99 bhp at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 8500 rpm. The engine is tuned for 95 bhp at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm at 8500 rpm on the Tuono. The power mill is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The Aprilia RS 660 also gets a comprehensive electronics package that includes a 6-axis IMU with three-level cornering ABS, adjustable wheelie control, traction control, and engine brake control. The motorcycle also gets a bidirectional quickshifter, cruise control and five riding modes - Commute, Dynamic, Individual, Challenge and Time Attack. A TFT screen offers access to all controls on either motorcycle.

The Aprilia RS 660 is powered by the 659 cc parallel-twin motor that develops 99 bhp and 67 Nm of peak torque

Colour options on the Aprilia RS 660 and the Tuono 660 include Apex Black, Lava Red and Acid Gold. The RS 660 will compete against the likes of the Honda CBR650R, Kawasaki Ninja 650 and more. Meanwhile, the Tuono 660 will take on the Kawasaki Z900, Triumph Street Triple RS, Honda CB650R among others. The Aprilia RS 660 will carry a premium price tag upon launch and dealers have previously quoted an asking price of Rs. 13.39 lakh on the RS 660, and Rs. 13.09 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) on the Tuono 660.

Source: Aprilia Riders Club Bengaluru on Instagram
