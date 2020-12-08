Aprilia To Bring 300-400 cc Motorcycles In India; Launch Likely By 2023

New Cars and Bikes in India
A chat with Diego Graffi, MD and CEO, Piaggio India revealed that Aprilia has cancelled its plans for launching the Aprilia RS 150 and the Tuono 150 in India. Instead, the company will be working on a new motorcycle in the 300-400 cc segment.

Aprilia is developing a new motorcycle in the 300-400 cc range, especially for India and Asia expand View Photos
Aprilia is developing a new motorcycle in the 300-400 cc range, especially for India and Asia

Highlights

  • Aprilia is working on a new 300-400 cc motorcycle for India
  • The new model will be launched in India by 2023
  • It is being designed and developed in Italy but will be made in India

Aprilia and Piaggio have big plans in the two-wheeler segment for India. While the manufacturer hasn't been able to reach its potential in India yet, Diego Graffi, MD and CEO, Piaggio India believes that India has a lot to offer in terms of sales potential to the company. Giving us an outline of Aprilia's future direction in India, Graffi confirmed that Aprilia is or has plans of working on a new motorcycle in the 300-400 cc range, which will be designed and developed especially for India. Graffi said that these motorcycles will be launched in India by 2023.

Also Read: Aprilia RS660 Launch Confirmed For India

aprilia rs 150

(The new Aprilia motorcycle will have sharp styling, premium features and equipment along with a new engine)

The new motorcycle will be designed and developed in Italy, but it will be manufactured in India. The styling is likely to be inspired by the Aprilia RS and Tuono range. To a question about two 150 cc motorcycles showcased at the Auto Expo 2018, the Aprilia RS 150 and the Aprilia Tuono 150, Graffi said that the market has evolved and now growth is in the mid-size segment, in the 300 cc plus capacity, and that is what Piaggio is considering, a new platform which will be targeted specifically at Asian markets, including India.

Also Read: Aprilia SXR 160 Production Begins In India

This effectively means that Aprilia may reconsider its decision of launching the RS 150 and the Tuono 150 in India. Both these motorcycles were showcased at Auto Expo 2020 to gauge interest of customers. Aprilia is likely to take the premium route with the new 300-400 cc motorcycle(s) and load it with performance and features. Team carandbike in fact, had reported this development right at the time of the Auto Expo.

