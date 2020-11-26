Aprilia SXR 160 Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch

Piaggio India has commenced production of the upcoming Aprilia SXR 160 at its Baramati plant, ahead of the launch in a few weeks from now. The all-new premium scooter for India was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo in February and was originally slated to arrive in the third quarter of the year. However, the launch was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new SXR 160 is a maxi-styled premium scooter that has been designed in Italy and promises a comfortable riding experience.

The Aprilia SXR 160 gets twin LED headlamps with LED DRLs, while the scooter has been designed in Italy

Commenting on the occasion, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD - Piaggio India said, "We are extremely excited to soon introduce the highly anticipated and a unique, premium proposition for our discerning customers. As promised at the Auto Expo 2020, we are gearing up for the production of Aprilia SXR 160 in India and unfolding a new chapter for the scooter industry. With its highly innovative design, the SXR 160 is set to create a new unmatched experience of premium style, high comfort and best in class performance. To ensure that we bring this experience much closer to everyone, we are expanding our footprint of dealer network in India, by welcoming the premium mindset entrepreneurs to our most exciting dealership business model in their town."

The SXR 160 will use the same 160 cc three-valve, fuel-injected engine as the SR 160, albeit in a different state of tune

The new Aprilia SXR 160 gets large bodywork that the company calls 'CrossMax' design, with the imposing front apron complete with the twin LED headlamps that integrate the LED daytime running lights, a tall windscreen, and step-up style single seat. The scooter also comes with three-coat paint finish, Aprilia signature graphics paired with matte black design trims and a dark chrome inserts. The premium scooter rides on 12-inch five-spoke machined alloy wheels with wide pattern tyres. The scooter will come with a digital instrument cluster that will get mobile connectivity via Bluetooth as an accessory.

The Aprilia SXR 160 has larger proportions including a longer wheelbase than an average-sized scooter

Power on the Aprilia SXR 160 will come from the familiar 160 cc three-valve, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine from the SR 160. Power figures haven't been revealed but expect the motor to develop a familiar 10.8 bhp while paired with a CVT gearbox. The model uses telescopic front forks and adjustable rear shock absorbers, while braking performance will come from ventilated disc brakes with twin pot calipers and ABS as standard.

The new Aprilia SXR 160 will be retailed through Piaggio's 250 dealerships pan India, and the company plans to expand to over 400 outlets across the country in the future. Pricing is under wraps for the new SXR 160 and the scooter is expected to command a premium with an expected asking price of ₹ 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). More details will be available in the weeks to come, so keep watching this space.

