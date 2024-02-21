Login

Aprilia's Made-In-India RS 457 Hits UK Shores: Priced At Rs 6.79 Lakh

The Aprilia RS 457 is manufactured in India at Piaggio Group's facility in Baramati, Maharashtra.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on February 21, 2024

Highlights

  • It is positioned within the A2 sports bike segment in the UK
  • The RS 457 is manufactured in India
  • Available in three colour options

Aprilia has officially launched its RS 457 motorcycle in the UK market, setting the price at Rs 6.79 lakh (£6500). Manufactured in India at Piaggio Group's facility in Baramati, Maharashtra, the motorcycle is then exported to the international markets. The brand's new parallel-twin sportbike debuted in India in December 2023 during the India Bike Week, where it was launched with a price tag of Rs 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Indian market.

 

Also Read: Aprilia RS 457 Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Priced At Rs 4.10 Lakh

 

The RS 457 draws inspiration from its larger sibling, the RS 660. 

 

The launch of the RS 457 in the UK expands the options available to A2 license holders, while it is also anticipated to stimulate sales for the brand. Positioned within the A2 sports bike segment, the RS 457 competes against a limited lineup in the UK, including rivals like the KTM RC390, Yamaha R3, Yamaha YZF-R3, and the Kawasaki Ninja 400, thereby placing the RS 457 towards the upper tier of pricing in this category.

 

Also Read: Aprilia RS 457: All You Need To Know – Design, Specs, Features, Price

 

The RS 457 is manufactured in India at Piaggio Group's facility in Baramati, Maharashtra. 

 

Drawing inspiration from its larger sibling, the RS 660, the RS 457 showcases design cues such as the distinctive three-pod LED headlight, mirroring the visual discretion of Aprilia's championship-winning motorcycles. This motorcycle offers a choice of three colour schemes – Prismatic Dark, Racing Stripes and Opalescent Light – In India as well as the international markets, inspired by Aprilia's championship bikes.

 

Powering the Aprilia RS 457 is an all-new liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine delivering 47 bhp at 9,400 rpm and a peak torque of 43.5 Nm, the engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox featuring a slip and assist clutch mechanism.

 

Also Read: Aprilia RS 457 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

 

It is positioned within the A2 sports bike segment in the UK. 

 

As for its features, the RS 457 offers ride-by-wire technology with three traction control settings. Optional features include smartphone connectivity and a quick shifter, complemented by a standard 5-inch TFT display. This display enables riders to customise three distinct riding modes, adjusting power delivery and acceleration while toggling through various rider aids like traction control, ABS, and anti-roll system. Additionally, the RS 457 gets full LED treatment in terms of headlights, taillights, and indicators. 

