Aprilia RS 457 Accessories Listed: Quickshifter Priced At Rs 28,000

Aprilia India has revealed the pricing details of the official accessories designed for its entry-level supersport motorcycle, the RS 457. Launched in December 2023, the motorcycle offers the option to enhance the riding experience with a range of 12 accessories. From a high windscreen priced at Rs 899 to an electronic anti-theft system costing nearly Rs 30,000, riders have a range of options to personalise their RS 457 according to their preferences.

Accessories Prices High Windscreen Rs 900 USB Charging Rs 950 Passenger Seat Cover Rs 1,500 Helmet Lock (Wire Type) Rs 1,900 Adjustable Brake Lever Rs 5,450 Front Axle Protector Rs 8,725 Racing Pads for Brake Rs 9,350 External Bike Cover Rs 16,875 Quickshifter Rs 27,800 TPMS RS 457 Rs 28,750 Front Brake Lever Protection Rs 29,825 Electronic Anti-Theft With Assembly System Rs 29,925

While some accessories, such as the quickshifter, the tyre pressure monitoring system, and the front brake lever protection, cost nearly Rs 30,000 each, others, options such as the taller windscreen priced at Rs 900, the passenger seat cowl priced at Rs 1500, and the USB charger priced at Rs 950, are more affordable. The cumulative cost of all the accessories will set you back a whopping Rs. 1.62 lakh.

The costliest accessory is the electronic anti-theft with assembly system, at Rs 29,925.

The RS 457 is assembled at Piaggio Group's plant in Baramati, Maharashtra, and debuted at India Bike Week 2023 with a price of Rs 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

In other updates from Aprilia, the brand recently introduced its Tuareg 660 mid-adventure motorcycle in India, with prices starting at Rs. 18.85 lakh. Furthermore, the brand also revised the prices of its superbike lineup, comprising the Aprilia RS 660 (Rs 17.74 lakh), the Tuono 660 (Rs. 17.44 lakh), and the flagship RSV4 Factory (Rs. 31.26 lakh), all prices ex-showroom.

