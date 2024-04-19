Login
Aprilia RS 457 Accessories Listed: Quickshifter Priced At Rs 28,000

The cumulative cost of all the accessories will set you back over a whopping Rs 1.62 lakh.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 19, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The taller windscreen is the most affordable accessory at Rs 899.
  • The costliest accessory is the electronic anti-theft with assembly system, at Rs 29,925.
  • The optional quickshifter is priced at Rs. 27,800.

Aprilia India has revealed the pricing details of the official accessories designed for its entry-level supersport motorcycle, the RS 457. Launched in December 2023, the motorcycle offers the option to enhance the riding experience with a range of 12 accessories. From a high windscreen priced at Rs 899 to an electronic anti-theft system costing nearly Rs 30,000, riders have a range of options to personalise their RS 457 according to their preferences. 

 

Accessories Prices 
High WindscreenRs 900
USB ChargingRs 950
Passenger Seat CoverRs 1,500
Helmet Lock (Wire Type)Rs 1,900
Adjustable Brake LeverRs 5,450
Front Axle ProtectorRs 8,725
Racing Pads for BrakeRs 9,350
External Bike CoverRs 16,875
QuickshifterRs 27,800
TPMS RS 457Rs 28,750
Front Brake Lever ProtectionRs 29,825
Electronic Anti-Theft With Assembly SystemRs 29,925

 

While some accessories, such as the quickshifter, the tyre pressure monitoring system, and the front brake lever protection, cost nearly Rs 30,000 each, others, options such as the taller windscreen priced at Rs 900, the passenger seat cowl priced at Rs 1500, and the USB charger priced at Rs 950, are more affordable. The cumulative cost of all the accessories will set you back a whopping Rs. 1.62 lakh. 

 

Also Read: Aprilia Tuareg 660 Launched In India At Rs. 18.85 Lakh

 

The costliest accessory is the electronic anti-theft with assembly system, at Rs 29,925. 

 

The RS 457 is assembled at Piaggio Group's plant in Baramati, Maharashtra, and debuted at India Bike Week 2023 with a price of Rs 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

In other updates from Aprilia, the brand recently introduced its Tuareg 660 mid-adventure motorcycle in India, with prices starting at Rs. 18.85 lakh. Furthermore, the brand also revised the prices of its superbike lineup, comprising the Aprilia RS 660 (Rs 17.74 lakh), the Tuono 660 (Rs. 17.44 lakh), and the flagship RSV4 Factory (Rs. 31.26 lakh), all prices ex-showroom. 
 

# Aprilia India# Aprilia RS 457# Aprilia RS 457 Accessories# RS 457# Aprilia RS 457 accessories prices# Aprilia Bikes# Bikes# Two Wheelers
