Aprilia RS 457 Accessories Listed: Quickshifter Priced At Rs 28,000
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on April 19, 2024
Highlights
- The taller windscreen is the most affordable accessory at Rs 899.
- The costliest accessory is the electronic anti-theft with assembly system, at Rs 29,925.
- The optional quickshifter is priced at Rs. 27,800.
Aprilia India has revealed the pricing details of the official accessories designed for its entry-level supersport motorcycle, the RS 457. Launched in December 2023, the motorcycle offers the option to enhance the riding experience with a range of 12 accessories. From a high windscreen priced at Rs 899 to an electronic anti-theft system costing nearly Rs 30,000, riders have a range of options to personalise their RS 457 according to their preferences.
|Accessories
|Prices
|High Windscreen
|Rs 900
|USB Charging
|Rs 950
|Passenger Seat Cover
|Rs 1,500
|Helmet Lock (Wire Type)
|Rs 1,900
|Adjustable Brake Lever
|Rs 5,450
|Front Axle Protector
|Rs 8,725
|Racing Pads for Brake
|Rs 9,350
|External Bike Cover
|Rs 16,875
|Quickshifter
|Rs 27,800
|TPMS RS 457
|Rs 28,750
|Front Brake Lever Protection
|Rs 29,825
|Electronic Anti-Theft With Assembly System
|Rs 29,925
While some accessories, such as the quickshifter, the tyre pressure monitoring system, and the front brake lever protection, cost nearly Rs 30,000 each, others, options such as the taller windscreen priced at Rs 900, the passenger seat cowl priced at Rs 1500, and the USB charger priced at Rs 950, are more affordable. The cumulative cost of all the accessories will set you back a whopping Rs. 1.62 lakh.
Also Read: Aprilia Tuareg 660 Launched In India At Rs. 18.85 Lakh
The costliest accessory is the electronic anti-theft with assembly system, at Rs 29,925.
The RS 457 is assembled at Piaggio Group's plant in Baramati, Maharashtra, and debuted at India Bike Week 2023 with a price of Rs 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
In other updates from Aprilia, the brand recently introduced its Tuareg 660 mid-adventure motorcycle in India, with prices starting at Rs. 18.85 lakh. Furthermore, the brand also revised the prices of its superbike lineup, comprising the Aprilia RS 660 (Rs 17.74 lakh), the Tuono 660 (Rs. 17.44 lakh), and the flagship RSV4 Factory (Rs. 31.26 lakh), all prices ex-showroom.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Aprilia Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles