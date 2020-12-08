New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Aprilia RS 660 India Launch Confirmed

The Aprilia RS 660 and its naked sibling, the Aprilia Tuono 660 will be launched in India sometime by the middle of 2021.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Aprilia RS 660 will be launched in India in mid-2021 expand View Photos
The Aprilia RS 660 will be launched in India in mid-2021

Highlights

  • Aprilia RS 660, Aprilia Tuono 660 to be launched in India by July 2021
  • 100 bhp of power, 67 Nm torque from RS 660's 183 kg kerb weight
  • The engine is a parallel-twin derived from the Aprilia RSV4 superbike

The Aprilia RS 660 supersport machine, will be launched in India, after being imported as a completely built unit (CBU) in the middle of 2021. Speaking to mediapersons in an online interaction, Piaggio India CEO and Managing Director Diego Graffi confirmed that the latest middleweight sports bike, the first model from a brand new platform, will also be launched in India. Graffi said that the Aprilia RS 660, along with its naked sibling, the Aprilia Tuono 660, will be launched in India, after India-specific homologations are carried out. The bikes are likely to be launched sometime around July 2021, as full imports.

Also Read: All You Need To Know About The Aprilia RS 660

nlv64lh8

Styling is inspired by the RSV4 1100 but the dual-layered fairing is designed for comfort, rather than out and out track performance

The Aprilia RS 660 has been launched in international markets, and has been priced at 10,149 GBP (around ₹ 9.95 lakh under current exchange rates). The RS 660 may be a mid-size 650-660 cc category sports bike, but it's not a committed track-focussed motorcycle, but is built for everyday rideability and practicality. It's based on a brand-new 659 cc, parallel-twin engine, and will also form the same platform for the naked Aprilia Tuono 660. The parallel-twin makes 99 bhp at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. The forward facing parallel-twin engine has been derived from the front two cylinders of the V4 engine of the Aprilia RSV41100.

Also Read: Aprilia RS 660 Put Through Paces At Misano

Newsbeep
7puflfuc

The electronics suite is the latest iteration of Aprilia Performance Ride Control with 6-axis IMU, cornering ABS, riding modes and more

0 Comments

The Aprilia RS 660 features a modern electronics system with the latest iteration of the Aprilia Peformance Ride Control (APRC) which has a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), which in turn powers the three-level cornering ABS, adjustable wheelie control, traction control and wheelie control. The RS 660 also comes with a bi-directional quickshifter as well as standard cruise control. The electronics suite also includes five riding modes, with two dedicated to track riding and a full-colour TFT screen to toggle through all the different settings of the rider aids. The Aprilia RS 660 will compete with the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and the Honda CBR650R, and is expected to be priced at between ₹ 9-10 lakh (Ex-showroom), when it's launched in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review
Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review
Tesla Launches Second $5 Billion Share Sale Since September
Tesla Launches Second $5 Billion Share Sale Since September
Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition Unveiled In U.S.
Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition Unveiled In U.S.
Waze Integration Added For Apple CarPlay Homescreen 
Waze Integration Added For Apple CarPlay Homescreen 
Vehicle Registrations Drop Almost 19% In November 2020; Sees 29% M-o-M Growth Over October
Vehicle Registrations Drop Almost 19% In November 2020; Sees 29% M-o-M Growth Over October
KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles See Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 8,500
KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles See Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 8,500
Moon Mark Is Gearing Up To Race Radio-Controlled Car Models On The Moon
Moon Mark Is Gearing Up To Race Radio-Controlled Car Models On The Moon
Aprilia To Bring 300-400 cc Motorcycles In India; Launch Likely By 2023
Aprilia To Bring 300-400 cc Motorcycles In India; Launch Likely By 2023
Skoda To Have 130 Touchpoints In India By June 2021
Skoda To Have 130 Touchpoints In India By June 2021
Lexus Electric SUV Teased With Drivetrain Tech 
Lexus Electric SUV Teased With Drivetrain Tech 
Aprilia RS 660 India Launch Confirmed
Aprilia RS 660 India Launch Confirmed
Triumph Motorcycles India Introduces Customisation Feature On Its Website
Triumph Motorcycles India Introduces Customisation Feature On Its Website
Omega Seiki Mobility, CK Motors Join Hands For Three-Wheeler Sales
Omega Seiki Mobility, CK Motors Join Hands For Three-Wheeler Sales
Tesla Launches Second $5 Billion Share Sale Since September
Tesla Launches Second $5 Billion Share Sale Since September
Ather Energy Announces Launch Of The 450X Electric Scooter In 16 Cities
Ather Energy Announces Launch Of The 450X Electric Scooter In 16 Cities
Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition Unveiled In U.S.
Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition Unveiled In U.S.
Piaggio Ape' Xtra LDX+ Diesel 3-Wheeler Launched With Extended 6 Feet Deck
Piaggio Ape' Xtra LDX+ Diesel 3-Wheeler Launched With Extended 6 Feet Deck
Waze Integration Added For Apple CarPlay Homescreen 
Waze Integration Added For Apple CarPlay Homescreen 
F1: Ferrari Pit Equipment Needs Overhaul, Says Sebastian Vettel 
F1: Ferrari Pit Equipment Needs Overhaul, Says Sebastian Vettel 
Vehicle Registrations Drop Almost 19% In November 2020; Sees 29% M-o-M Growth Over October
Vehicle Registrations Drop Almost 19% In November 2020; Sees 29% M-o-M Growth Over October
Moon Mark Is Gearing Up To Race Radio-Controlled Car Models On The Moon
Moon Mark Is Gearing Up To Race Radio-Controlled Car Models On The Moon
Scott Wine Steps Down As Polaris Chairman And CEO
Scott Wine Steps Down As Polaris Chairman And CEO
Vehicle Registrations Drop Almost 19% In November 2020; Sees 29% M-o-M Growth Over October
Vehicle Registrations Drop Almost 19% In November 2020; Sees 29% M-o-M Growth Over October
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review
Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
MG Motor India Delivers Seven Gloster SUVs In A Single Day In Cochin
MG Motor India Delivers Seven Gloster SUVs In A Single Day In Cochin

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Vehicle Registrations Drop Almost 19% In November 2020; Sees 29% M-o-M Growth Over October
Vehicle Registrations Drop Almost 19% In November 2020; Sees 29% M-o-M Growth Over October
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review
Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities