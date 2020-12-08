Aprilia RS 660 India Launch Confirmed

The Aprilia RS 660 supersport machine, will be launched in India, after being imported as a completely built unit (CBU) in the middle of 2021. Speaking to mediapersons in an online interaction, Piaggio India CEO and Managing Director Diego Graffi confirmed that the latest middleweight sports bike, the first model from a brand new platform, will also be launched in India. Graffi said that the Aprilia RS 660, along with its naked sibling, the Aprilia Tuono 660, will be launched in India, after India-specific homologations are carried out. The bikes are likely to be launched sometime around July 2021, as full imports.

Styling is inspired by the RSV4 1100 but the dual-layered fairing is designed for comfort, rather than out and out track performance

The Aprilia RS 660 has been launched in international markets, and has been priced at 10,149 GBP (around ₹ 9.95 lakh under current exchange rates). The RS 660 may be a mid-size 650-660 cc category sports bike, but it's not a committed track-focussed motorcycle, but is built for everyday rideability and practicality. It's based on a brand-new 659 cc, parallel-twin engine, and will also form the same platform for the naked Aprilia Tuono 660. The parallel-twin makes 99 bhp at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. The forward facing parallel-twin engine has been derived from the front two cylinders of the V4 engine of the Aprilia RSV41100.

The electronics suite is the latest iteration of Aprilia Performance Ride Control with 6-axis IMU, cornering ABS, riding modes and more

The Aprilia RS 660 features a modern electronics system with the latest iteration of the Aprilia Peformance Ride Control (APRC) which has a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), which in turn powers the three-level cornering ABS, adjustable wheelie control, traction control and wheelie control. The RS 660 also comes with a bi-directional quickshifter as well as standard cruise control. The electronics suite also includes five riding modes, with two dedicated to track riding and a full-colour TFT screen to toggle through all the different settings of the rider aids. The Aprilia RS 660 will compete with the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and the Honda CBR650R, and is expected to be priced at between ₹ 9-10 lakh (Ex-showroom), when it's launched in India.

