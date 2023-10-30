Login

All-New Honda XL750 Transalp Launched At Rs 11 lakh

Prices of the new Honda XL750 Transalp are introductory with bookings open for the first 100 customers
By Janak Sorap

3 mins read

30-Oct-23 01:35 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Powered by a 755cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor
  • Comes with four riding modes and one additional user mode
  • Will be brought to India via CBU route from Japan

Honda 2Wheeler India has further expanded its product portfolio by launching the all-new XL750 Transalp in India at an introductory price of Rs 10,99,999 ex-showroom, Gurugram. The motorcycle is already on sale in the international market and will be brought to India via the CBU (Completely Built-Up) route from Japan. Bookings for the adventure tourer are now open for the first 100 customers and will be exclusively sold through the Honda BingWing Top Line dealership.

 

 

Keeping to the roots of the original Transalp of the 1989s, the all-new XL750 Transalp has unmistakable adventure touring styling and is best suited for the tarmac as well as for dirt roads. It features a tough angular design, which according to Honda has been done to align with most adv enthusiasts across the world. The motorcycle features a compact headlamp with an integrated windscreen and large tank shrouds that give it an aggressive look while aiding in aerodynamics. The motorcycle has a one-piece stepped long saddle and an aluminium carrier at the back. 

 

On the tech front, the XL750 features a 5.0-inch TFT console that can either be operated directly from the screen or the switchgear on the left. Honda has also equipped the motorcycle with its Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCs) allowing the rider to link their smartphone to manage calls, messages, music and navigation. In addition to that, it also gets an emergency stop signal feature that communicates sudden braking to the vehicles behind by flashing hazard lamps and there’s an automatic turn signal cancelling function as well.

 

Also Read: 2023 Honda Gold Wing Tour Launched At Rs 39.20 lakh

Powering the XL750 Transalp is a 755cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that’s compact in design with a good top-end punch and healthy torque curve in the low- to mid-rpm range. The motor is rated to produce 90.52 bhp of max power and 75 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor comes with patented Vortex flow ducts for quick pick-up and throttle response that feeds the air to the 46mm throttle bodies. The cylinders feature Ni-Sic(Nickel-Silicon Carbide) coating for better engine efficiency due to lower friction levels. Other features include Throttle-By-Wire (TBW), five riding modes, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) with dual-channel ABS and a slipper clutch. 

 

The motorcycle is built around a lightweight steel diamond frame and is suspended by a 43 mm Showa USD fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear with a Pro-Link. The motorcycle rides on 21-18 rim sizes with wire-spoke wheels. Braking is handled by 310 mm twin brakes at the front with two-piston calipers and a 256 mm single disc at the rear with a single-piston caliper.

 

Also Read: Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition, CB350RS New Hue Edition Launched

Honda is offering the XL750 Transalp in two colour schemes, Ross White and Matte Ballistic Black. Deliveries of the motorcycle will commence from November 2023.

 

Commenting on the launch of the Honda XL750 Transalp, Mr Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Inheriting the go-anywhere spirit, the XL750 Transalp is an all-round legend of adventure touring reborn in a fresh avatar. HMSI is proud to introduce this true adventure bike in India. The bookings for the Honda XL750 Transalp are now open at our exclusive BigWing Top Line dealerships and its deliveries will begin from next month onwards. Spreading the joy of dreams, HMSI will continue its tradition of conducting exciting skill enhancement activities for its customers, including the new XL750 Transalp buyers, to flourish the adventure tribe.” 

# Honda XL750 Transalp# Honda XL750 Transalp launched# adventure touring# honda bigwing# motorcycles# two-wheelers
