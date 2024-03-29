Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley Davidson Nightster X440Honda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Vs Rivals: Price Comparison

In India, the V-Strom 800DE competes against the BMW F 850 GS, Honda XL750 Transalp and the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 29, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Suzuki V-Strom 800DE launched at an introductory price of Rs 10.30 lakh
  • Honda’s XL750 Transalp is priced at Rs 11 lakh
  • BMW F 850 GS is priced at Rs 12.95 lakh

After a long wait, Suzuki has finally brought the V-Strom 800DE to India. Launched at an introductory price of Rs 10.30 lakh, ex-showroom, the adventure motorcycle is available in only a single variant and three colour options. The V-Strom 800DE borrows its underpinnings like the chassis and powertrain from the GSX-8S naked bike sold in the international markets. Now powered by a 776 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor instead of the V-twin mill on the previous version, this one receives fresh styling and a couple of feature additions. In the current middle-weight adventure segment in India, the V-Strom 800DE competes against the BMW F 850 GS, Honda XL750 Transalp and the Triumph Tiger Rally models. Let’s see how these motorcycles compete against each other in terms of prices.

ModelPrice (Ex-showroom, Delhi)
Suzuki V-Strom 800DERs 10.3 lakh (Introductory)
BMW F 850 GSRs 12.95 lakh
Honda XL750 TransalpRs 11 lakh
Triumph Tiger 900Rs 13.95 lakh - Rs 15.80 lakh

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.3 Lakh

BMW F 850 GS
Based on the legendary lineage of the mighty GS name, the F 850 GS is a fantastic and well-built motorcycle. It retails at Rs 12.95 lakh for the Pro variant which goes up to Rs 13.75 lakh for the Adventure Pro variant. The motorcycle is powered by an 853 cc parallel-twin motor that is capable of producing 93.87 bhp and 92 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle features three riding modes, keyless ignition, a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT display, a quick-shifter and electronic suspension adjustment. The bike rides on a 21-17 wire-spoke wheel setup, has a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres and tips the scale at 223 kg.

Honda XL750 Transalp

Recently launched by Honda at 11 lakh ex-showroom, the XL750 Transalp is a peppy adventure motorcycle that is powered by a 755 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill that is capable of churning out 90.5 bhp and 75 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter. This Honda comes with five riding modes, wire-spoke wheels, a 5-inch colour TFT screen, wheelie control and long-travel Showa suspension units. The motorcycle rides on 21-18 wire-spoke wheels setup, has a fuel tank capacity of 16.9 litres and a kerb weight of 208 kg.

 

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom 800DE: Everything You Need To Know

Triumph Tiger 900

Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in three variants, the GT, Rally and the Rally Pro. While the GT is road-biased with alloy wheels and other touring accessories, the Rally and Rally Pro are designed for off-road as it comes with wire-spoke wheels, off-road riding mode and other equipment. In terms of pricing, the Tiger 900 GT retails at Rs 13.95 lakh ex-showroom, going up to Rs 15.80 lakh ex-showroom for the Rally Pro variant. The motorcycle is powered by an 888 cc inline-triple that produces 106.5 bhp and 90 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. On the equipment and features front, it comes with two riding modes, a 7-inch TFT display, cruise control, adjustable suspension, four riding modes (GT and Rally) and six riding modes (Rally Pro), lean-sensitive ABS and traction control and more. The motorcycle features a 20-litre fuel tank and tips the scale at 194 kg (dry) to 201(dry), dispensing on the variant.

# Suzuki V-Strom 800DE# Price Comparison# Honda XL750 Transalp# Triumph Tiger 900# BMW F 850 GS# bike# Bikes# Cover Story# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 10 Lakh
₹ 21,152/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • 11,678 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 12.5 Lakh
₹ 27,996/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.5 Lakh
₹ 28,556/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.25 Lakh
₹ 17,444/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.7
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 24,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 19,037/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Research More on Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price : ₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jun 1, 2024

Popular Suzuki Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

BMW R 1300 GS India Launch Confirmed
BMW R 1300 GS India Launch Confirmed
Most Powerful Motorcycles You Can Buy In India
Most Powerful Motorcycles You Can Buy In India
Sebastian Vettel Completes 118 Lap Porsche 963 Le Mans Hypercar Test
Sebastian Vettel Completes 118 Lap Porsche 963 Le Mans Hypercar Test
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE: Everything You Need To Know
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE: Everything You Need To Know
TVS Ronin SCR Concept Patented; Likely to Enter Production
TVS Ronin SCR Concept Patented; Likely to Enter Production
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.3 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.3 Lakh
Toyota To Increase Prices Of Select Models And Variants From April 1, 2024
Toyota To Increase Prices Of Select Models And Variants From April 1, 2024
Tata Nexon Gains 5 New AMT Variants; Range Starts At Rs 10 Lakh
Tata Nexon Gains 5 New AMT Variants; Range Starts At Rs 10 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
Peugeot Reveals Revamped 9X8 World Endurance Championship Hypercar With New Rear Wing
Peugeot Reveals Revamped 9X8 World Endurance Championship Hypercar With New Rear Wing
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.3 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.3 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE India Launch Date Revealed
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE India Launch Date Revealed
Suzuki India Teases V-Strom 800DE; Launch Soon
Suzuki India Teases V-Strom 800DE; Launch Soon
Top 10 Upcoming Two-Wheelers In 2024
Top 10 Upcoming Two-Wheelers In 2024
Hero Mavrick 440 vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Hero Mavrick 440 vs Rivals: Price Comparison
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved