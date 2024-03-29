Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Vs Rivals: Price Comparison

After a long wait, Suzuki has finally brought the V-Strom 800DE to India. Launched at an introductory price of Rs 10.30 lakh, ex-showroom, the adventure motorcycle is available in only a single variant and three colour options. The V-Strom 800DE borrows its underpinnings like the chassis and powertrain from the GSX-8S naked bike sold in the international markets. Now powered by a 776 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor instead of the V-twin mill on the previous version, this one receives fresh styling and a couple of feature additions. In the current middle-weight adventure segment in India, the V-Strom 800DE competes against the BMW F 850 GS, Honda XL750 Transalp and the Triumph Tiger Rally models. Let’s see how these motorcycles compete against each other in terms of prices.

Model Price (Ex-showroom, Delhi) Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Rs 10.3 lakh (Introductory) BMW F 850 GS Rs 12.95 lakh Honda XL750 Transalp Rs 11 lakh Triumph Tiger 900 Rs 13.95 lakh - Rs 15.80 lakh

BMW F 850 GS

Based on the legendary lineage of the mighty GS name, the F 850 GS is a fantastic and well-built motorcycle. It retails at Rs 12.95 lakh for the Pro variant which goes up to Rs 13.75 lakh for the Adventure Pro variant. The motorcycle is powered by an 853 cc parallel-twin motor that is capable of producing 93.87 bhp and 92 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle features three riding modes, keyless ignition, a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT display, a quick-shifter and electronic suspension adjustment. The bike rides on a 21-17 wire-spoke wheel setup, has a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres and tips the scale at 223 kg.

Honda XL750 Transalp

Recently launched by Honda at 11 lakh ex-showroom, the XL750 Transalp is a peppy adventure motorcycle that is powered by a 755 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill that is capable of churning out 90.5 bhp and 75 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter. This Honda comes with five riding modes, wire-spoke wheels, a 5-inch colour TFT screen, wheelie control and long-travel Showa suspension units. The motorcycle rides on 21-18 wire-spoke wheels setup, has a fuel tank capacity of 16.9 litres and a kerb weight of 208 kg.

Triumph Tiger 900

Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in three variants, the GT, Rally and the Rally Pro. While the GT is road-biased with alloy wheels and other touring accessories, the Rally and Rally Pro are designed for off-road as it comes with wire-spoke wheels, off-road riding mode and other equipment. In terms of pricing, the Tiger 900 GT retails at Rs 13.95 lakh ex-showroom, going up to Rs 15.80 lakh ex-showroom for the Rally Pro variant. The motorcycle is powered by an 888 cc inline-triple that produces 106.5 bhp and 90 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. On the equipment and features front, it comes with two riding modes, a 7-inch TFT display, cruise control, adjustable suspension, four riding modes (GT and Rally) and six riding modes (Rally Pro), lean-sensitive ABS and traction control and more. The motorcycle features a 20-litre fuel tank and tips the scale at 194 kg (dry) to 201(dry), dispensing on the variant.