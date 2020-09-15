Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India To Launch A New Premium Motorcycle This Month

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is all set to launch a new premium motorcycle on September 30, 2020. But which motorcycle is it exactly, is still a mystery. For all you know, it could be the Honda CBR1000RR-R, whose bookings started in July itself. But our sources suggest that it is likely to be an all-new model, which will have a displacement between 300 cc to 500 cc and the model is likely to go up against Royal Enfield, the king of the segment in that range.

(Could the new Honda motorcycle be a model from the updated 2021 500 cc range, such as the CB500X?)

Honda has updated its 500 cc range of motorcycles for 2021 featuring all-new colour schemes, as well as other minor changes to bring them in line with latest emission regulations for global markets. These include the Honda CB500X, Honda CBR500R and the Honda CB500F. So the new model could be one of the updated 500 cc models too.

(Honda started taking bookings for the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade in July 2020)

We suspect that Honda is likely to use an existing international model, set it up according to India (specifications and equipment) and introduce it as a new model. The company did something similar with the Honda Hornet 2.0. It is based on the CB190R, which is an international model.

Though, the one detail Honda confirms is that the new motorcycle will be an all-new model for India. The new model will be retailed through Honda's BigWing network which exclusively caters to sales and after-sales of Honda's premium 300 cc plus bikes. Stay tuned to carandbike for the updates on the new Honda motorcycle launch. Expect the company to release more information closer to the date of the launch.

