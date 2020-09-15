New Cars and Bikes in India
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India To Launch A New Premium Motorcycle This Month

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has sent us a 'block your date' invitation for a new motorcycle launch on September 30, 2020. The model will be a premium motorcycle and Honda has kept all other details a closely guarded secret. But we promise to have more information for you before the launch.

Honda will launch a new premium motorcycle in India on September 30, 2020

Highlights

  • Honda all set to launch a new premium motorcycle on September 30, 2020
  • It will be retailed through Honda's BigWing network in India
  • It is likely to be a motorcycle between 300 cc and 500 cc

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is all set to launch a new premium motorcycle on September 30, 2020. But which motorcycle is it exactly, is still a mystery. For all you know, it could be the Honda CBR1000RR-R, whose bookings started in July itself. But our sources suggest that it is likely to be an all-new model, which will have a displacement between 300 cc to 500 cc and the model is likely to go up against Royal Enfield, the king of the segment in that range.

Also Read: 2021 Honda 500 cc Range Gets Updated

kj922bmc

(Could the new Honda motorcycle be a model from the updated 2021 500 cc range, such as the CB500X?)

Honda has updated its 500 cc range of motorcycles for 2021 featuring all-new colour schemes, as well as other minor changes to bring them in line with latest emission regulations for global markets. These include the Honda CB500X, Honda CBR500R and the Honda CB500F. So the new model could be one of the updated 500 cc models too.

Also Read: Honda Starts Taking Bookings For CBR1000RR-R Fireblade

fi4j7vks

(Honda started taking bookings for the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade in July 2020)

We suspect that Honda is likely to use an existing international model, set it up according to India (specifications and equipment) and introduce it as a new model. The company did something similar with the Honda Hornet 2.0. It is based on the CB190R, which is an international model.

Also Read: Honda Hornet 2.0 Deliveries Begin

0 Comments

Though, the one detail Honda confirms is that the new motorcycle will be an all-new model for India. The new model will be retailed through Honda's BigWing network which exclusively caters to sales and after-sales of Honda's premium 300 cc plus bikes. Stay tuned to carandbike for the updates on the new Honda motorcycle launch. Expect the company to release more information closer to the date of the launch.

Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India To Launch A New Premium Motorcycle This Month
