2021 Honda 500 cc Range Gets Updated

Honda's CB500F, CBR500R and CB500X are not offered on sale in India, but for the rest of the world, the models get updated for 2021.

Honda updates its range of 500 cc bikes with Euro 5 regulations and new colours

Highlights

  • Honda CB500X gets new colours, updated for Euro 5 regulations
  • All bikes are said to offer 40 per cent less hydrocarbon emissions
  • Honda's 500 cc range are not offered on sale in India

Honda has updated its 500 cc range of motorcycles for 2021 featuring all-new colour schemes, as well as other minor changes to bring them in line with latest emission regulations. With the bikes being Euro 5 compliant, there's been a reduction in carbon monoxide emissions, with a 40 per cent decrease in hydrocarbon emissions, a particulate matter limit, and more stringent misfire detection. Power output for the Honda CB500F, Honda CBR500R and Honda CB500X remains the same, putting out 47 bhp at 8,600 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.

Also Read: Honda CB500 Based Scrambler Concept Unveiled

The 2021 Honda CB500F comes in an attractive, all-new Candy Moon Glow Yellow shade

The 2021 Honda CB500X, the touring model in the range, gets three new colour and graphic schemes for the European market. All three will feature a red rear subframe as a tribute to the bigger adventure sibling, the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin. Colour options offered for the Honda CB500X are Grand Prix Red, Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic, and Pearl Metalloid White. The Honda CB500F also gets new graphics and two new colour options for the European market. Colours available for the European market include Grand Prix Red, Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic, Candy Caribbean Blue Sea, and Candy Moon Glow Yellow.

Also Read: 2019 Honda 500 cc Bikes Unveiled At EICMA

The full-faired 2021 Honda CBR500R doesn't get new colour options

There are no new colours offered on the full-faired Honda CBR500R, but gets the same Euro 5 updates. The colours offered for the Honda CBR500R are Matt Axis Grey Metallic, Grand Prix Red, or Pearl Metalloid White. The Honda CB500 models have been in production since 2013, and are quite popular in Europe, offering accessible performance for beginners, as well as easy rideability, with different flavours ranging from a naked sport, full-faired machine and an upright adventure touring model in the CB500X.

Honda CB Shine
Honda
CB Shine

