2022 Honda CB500X To Get Updated Suspension & Brakes

Honda has announced updates to its 500 cc line-up in Europe, with updates to the CB500F naked, CB500R sports bike and CB500X adventure motorcycle. All three bikes will receive the same cosmetic and mechanical changes, but out of these three models, only the Honda CB500X is offered on sale by Honda Motoryccle and Scooter India (HMSI), here in India. While the Honda CB500X will get updated in Europe, the new and refreshed model is expected to be launched in India, sometime in late 2022. All the 500 cc Honda models now get updated suspension and brakes.

All three models of the Honda CB500 line-up have been updated for Europe. Only the Honda CB500X is offered on sale in India.

The Honda CB500 will now get 41 mm Showa upside down Separate Function Forks found on the Honda CB650R and Honda CBR650R. With more sophisticated and advanced suspension units, the Honda CB500X certainly should get significantly improved handling, especially over rough terrain. The other big change is in the brakes, and the new model gets dual discs up front, compared to the single disc brake set-up on the front wheel. The new front brakes will have radially mounted Nissin calipers gripping 296 mm front discs. A new swingarm will also make it to the 2022 Honda CB500X.

The 2022 Honda CB500X will be offered in new colours as well, including Pearl Organic Green

There will be new colours as well, for all three models. All three models will come with the Grand Prix Red colour option. The CB500X will also come with Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, which Honda calls "Mat" Gunpowder Black Metallic, as well as Pearl Organic Green. Mechanically, apart from the updated suspension and brakes, there won't be any other changes to the powertrain.

The Honda CB500X will continue to be powered by the 471 cc, parallel-twin engine which puts out 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43.2 Nm at 6,500 rpm. So far, the changes have been announced for European markets only, but we expect HMSI to introduce an updated CB500X, possibly later next year.