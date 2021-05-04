2021 Honda CB500X Starts Reaching BigWing Dealerships In India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India launched the CB500X middleweight adventure bike in March 2021 at a price of ₹ 6.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). And now the motorcycle is finally reaching Honda's BigWing dealerships across India. Although looking at the fluid, ever-evolving pandemic situation, the deliveries of the motorcycle may begin in a few weeks, in some parts of the country. The CB500X offers a more accessible and approachable option into the world of adventure touring. The Honda CB500X promises to be a capable touring option, built for both the urban commute, as well as long distance rides.

(The Honda CB500X being unloaded at a BigWing dealership in Southern India)

The Honda CB500X looks like the textbook definition of an adventure motorcycle, but with a more road-biased design language. The CB500X also comes equipped with the Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) that detects sudden braking and automatically activates the front and rear hazard lights, which flash to warn other vehicles on the road. The ADV also gets the Honda Ignition Security System (HISS), which is an anti-theft feature. It is powered by a 471 cc, parallel-twin engine which makes 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and generates 43.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is refined and gets a slick-shifting 6-speed gearbox, aided by an assist-and-slipper clutch.

At ₹ 6.87 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Honda CB500X could be perceived as being on the expensive side

Our first impression of the motorcycle was a rather pleasant one where we put it through its paces on tarmac, gravel and patches of sand as well. Our time spent with the Honda CB500X made us realise that it is actually a versatile motorcycle. A good touring machine and can take on the rough easily too. The only chink in its armour is the price of ₹ 6.87 lakh, which is exorbitant in our opinion. The motorcycle goes up against the likes of the Benelli TRK 502, Suzuki V-Strom 650 and the Kawasaki Versys 650.

