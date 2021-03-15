carandbike logo
Honda CB500X Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 6.87 Lakh

The Honda CB500X will be assembled from completely knocked down (CKD) kits in India, and will be retailed through the Honda Big Wing network.

Preetam Bora | Published:
Highlights

  • Honda CB500X adventure tourer launched in India
  • 471 cc parallel-twin engine makes 47 bhp, 43.2 Nm
  • 19-inch front wheel, 17-inch rear wheel, 181 mm ground clearance

The Honda CB500X is a road-biased adventure tourer with a parallel-twin engine which has been launched in India through Honda's Big Wing and Big Wing Topline dealership network. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced the CB500X in the India market as completely knocked down (CKD) units, and bookings have already begun across HondaBig Wing dealerships. The Honda CB500X has been introduced in two colours, Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, and has been priced at ₹ 6,87,386 (Ex-showroom, Gurugram).

rcndip78

The Honda CB500X will be assembled in India, and retailed through Honda BIg Wing and Honda Big Wing Topline network

Elaborating on CB500X and expansion of the premium motorcycle business, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Honda has been delivering upon its promise to expand the fun culture in India. Today, we are happy to introduce the most awaited motorcycle in our premium line-up - the CB500X. Be it rough city roads, open highways or country track, CB500X is always ready to accompany you for an unforgettable journey."

Newsbeep
ghn708qg

The Honda CB500X is powered by a 471 cc parallel-twin engine making 47 bhp, 43.2 Nm

Announcing the bookings for CB500X,. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said, "Driven by the passion of fun riders in India and further strengthening our offerings in the mid-size premium motorcycle segment, CB500X will entice adventure enthusiasts who believe in exploring unconventional trails. This machine serves as a companion for city rides and is a beast on unraveled paths. The parallel twin-cylinder engine offers easy-to-access power and plenty of torque."

The Honda CB500X takes design cues from the Honda Africa Twin, with rugged lines and an aggressive stance. The CB500X features full-LED lighting, 181 mm of ground clearance, and is powered by a 8-valve, liquid-cooled, 471 cc, parallel-twin cylinder engine which makes 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43.2 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. The CB500X also gets a assist and slipper clutch, which eases upshifts, and manages rear wheel lock-ups on aggressive downshifts while decelerating. The frame is a diamond-shaped steel tube mainframe tied to the engine with four mounts, and the weight is balanced with the mass centred closer to the centre of gravity and engine in close proximity to the swingarm pivot point.

35h1e31g

The Honda CB500X will be retailed through both the Honda BIg Wing and Big Wing topline dealership network in India

0 Comments

Suspension duties are handled by a long-stroke 41 mm fork, and a Honda Pro-Link rear suspension with 9-stage spring preload adjustment. Multi-spoke cast aluminium wheels with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear combination are designed to take on all kinds of terrain, according to Honda. The 830 mm seat height is manageable for riders of different heights, with a narrow seat shoulder. The Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) detects sudden braking and automatically activates the front and rear hazard lights to war nearby vehicles under hard braking. Braking is handled by a single 310 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc, both drilled petal-styled discs with standard dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS).

