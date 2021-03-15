Honda CB500X: All You Need To Know

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the new Honda CB500X in India. Bookings are already open across Honda's Big Wing and Big Wing Topline dealerships across India. The CB500X offers a more accessible and approachable option into the world of adventure touring. Built as a model for newbie adventurers, who desire a mid-size companion with a twin-cylinder engine, the Honda CB500X promises to be a capable touring option, built for both the urban commute, as well as long distance adventures. Here's everything you need to know about Honda's new adventurer tourer.

The Honda CB500X gets a typical adventure tourer styling, with an upright stance, tall windscreen, and stubby front beak

Design & Features

The Honda CB500X looks like the textbook definition of an adventure motorcycle, but with a more road-biased design language. So, there are no wire spoked wheels, or a big, burly sump guard for hard-core off-road duty. But the design overall leaves no doubt that the CB500X is meant for two-wheeled adventures, long distance duty on tarmac, as well as to take on the occasional gravel road, if the need arises. A tall windscreen should help sit on highway speeds all day long, and the upright riding position is designed for comfort.

The CB500X gets a negative display LCD instrument console

The CB500X gets full LED lighting, a negative display LCD instrument console, which offers features like gear position indicator, engine temperature indicator, ABS indicator and more, apart from the usual odometer, speedometer and tachometer. The CB500X also comes equipped with the Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) that detects sudden braking and automatically activates the front and rear hazard lights, which flash to warn other vehicles on the road. The bike also gets the Honda Ignition Security System (HISS), which is an anti-theft feature. The CB500X is available in two colours, Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

The Honda CB500X is powered by a 471 cc parallel-twin engine making 47 bhp, 43.2 Nm, and gets an assist-and-slipper clutch

Engine & Performance

The Honda CB500X is powered by a 471 cc, parallel-twin engine which makes 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The eight-valve engine is expected to be refined, and with a slick-shifting 6-speed gearbox, aided by an assist-and-slipper clutch, the CB500X should be easy to ride in traffic, or will be up for some sporty and aggressive downshifting as well.

Diamond-shaped frame has four points where the engine is bolted, and the weight distribution is said to be optimised for better handling

Chassis & Cycle Parts

The Honda CB500X gets a diamond-shaped steel tube frame which is tied to the engine with four mounts, to minimize vibrations. The heavier part of the engine is placed close to the bike's centre of gravity and in close proximity to the swingarm pivot, which is said to offer tuned rigidity balance, and offer better stability and feedback while riding.

41 mm long-stroke telescopic fork with a 19-inch alloy front wheel

The CB500X comes with multi-spoke cast aluminium wheels in a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combination. Front suspension is a long-stroke 41 mm telescopic fork, while at the rear is a Honda Pro-Link monoshock with 9-stage spring preload adjustment. Dual-channel ABS is standard, while braking is handled by a 310 mm front and 240 mm rear drilled, petal-style disc brakes.

The Honda CB500X gets 181 mm ground clearance, 830 mm seat height, and 199 kg kerb weight

Dimensions

The Honda CB500X gets a 181 mm ground clearance, which should be adequate for all kinds of adventures, and even the occasional gravel road venture. The 830 mm seat height is complemented by narrow seat shoulders near the fuel tank to help riders of different height become comfortable with the stature. Kerb weight is 199 kg, and with a fuel tank capacity of 17.7 litres, range is expected to be quite good.

At ₹ 6.87 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Honda CB500X could be perceived as being on the expensive side

Price & Competition

Priced at ₹ 6.87 lakh (Ex-showroom, Gurugram), the Honda CB500X isn't exactly the affordable adventure tourer. If it had a slightly lower price tag, possibility around ₹ 6 lakh, it could have had lots of takers lining up at Honda Big Wing showrooms. The CB500X will primarily go up against the Kawasaki Versys 650, which is priced at ₹ 6.94 lakh (Ex-showroom). But at that engine size and price bracket, the Honda CB500X will also face competition from the Benelli TRK 502 which is priced considerably lower at ₹ 4.79 lakh (Ex-showroom).

