Honda CB500X Price Slashed By Over Rs. 1 Lakh In India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has silently revised the price of its middleweight adventure motorcycle, the Honda CB500X. The motorcycle has received a price cut of Rs. 1.08 lakh and is currently offered at Rs. 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) whereas, it was initially launched in March 2021 at Rs. 6.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Interestingly, a few months ago, Honda updated its 500 cc line-up in Europe, including the CB500X. The updated model is expected to be launched in India this year, and the recent price cut could be because Honda wants to exhaust the existing stock before the updated model arrives.

The Honda CB500X comes to India as completely knocked down (CKD) units and is assembled at the company local facility. The motorcycle is also sold via the company's premium dealership network, the HondaBig Wing. The bike is currently available in two colour options - Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

The CB500X is powered by a 471 cc parallel-twin engine that makes 47 bhp and a peak torque of 43.2 Nm

Powering the motorcycle is a 471 cc parallel-twin cylinder, 8-valve, liquid-cooled engine that makes 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 43.2 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and the CB500X also gets an assist and slipper clutch, which eases upshifts, and manages rear-wheel lock-ups on aggressive downshifts while decelerating.

The Honda CB500X gets full-LED headlight and taillight, wide handlebars, a tall windscreen, and multi-spoke cast aluminium wheels with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear combination

Visually, the Honda CB500X takes design cues from the bigger Africa Twin, featuring rugged lines and an aggressive stance. In terms of equipment, it gets - full-LED headlight and taillight, wide handlebars, a tall windscreen, and multi-spoke cast aluminium wheels with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear combination. Suspension duties are handled by a 41 mm fork, and a Honda Pro-Link rear suspension with 9-stage spring preload adjustment, while braking is taken care off by a single 310 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc, with dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS). The bike has a seat height of 830 mm, and a ground clearance of 181 mm.