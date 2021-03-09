Honda CB350RS Deliveries Begin In India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has begun deliveries of the all-new Honda CB350RS from March 9, 2021. The CB350RS, the second mid-size motorcycle in the Honda CB family, and based on the Honda H'Ness CB350, was launched on February 16, 2021. The CB350RS is available in two colours in a single variant, with prices beginning at ₹ 1.96 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the Radiant Red Metallic colour option. The Black with Pearl Sports Yellow colour option is priced at ₹ 1.98 lakh (Ex-showroom).

The Honda CB350RS has the same engine, same frame and cycle parts as the H'Ness CB350

Although the Honda CB350RS is based on the H'Ness CB350, it gets slightly sportier design, with a committed seating position with slightly rear-set footpegs, and a different seat cushioning, with a ribbed finish. The tail section is also different than the H'Ness CB350's with a LED taillight, and the RS also gets a standard engine bash plate, and a wider rear tyre with block pattern tyres. The front and rear mudguards are also finished in matte black, compared to the chrome finish on the Honda H'Ness CB350. The CB350RS is also 2 kg lighter than the H'Ness CB350, and it's longer and wider as well, although the wheelbase and the seat height are the same as the Honda H'Ness CB350.

The slightly rear-set footpegs make for a sportier riding position on the Honda CB350RS

The engine is shared with the H'Ness CB350, so the 349 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine produces 20.8 bhp at 5,500 rpm with 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. The engine gets a 5-speed transmission, along with a slip and assist clutch, which should make for a light feel on the clutch lever, and also easy and quick shifting.

The Honda CB350RS is priced at ₹ 1.96 lakh (Ex-showroom), ₹ 3,500 more than the top-spec variant of the H'Ness CB350

The CB350RS also gets traction control system, in the form of the Honda Selectable Torque Control System (HSTC), which helps prevent rear wheel slip caused by abrupt throttle grip operations. The HSTC is switchable, and helps maintain rear wheel traction by detecting differences between front and rear wheel speeds, calculating the slip ratio and further controlling engine torque through the fuel injection system.

