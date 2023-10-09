Login

Honda Teases New Liveries For the CB350 H’ness and CB350RS

New colour schemes with gold pinstriping to be on offer for the 350 cc models
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

09-Oct-23 11:40 AM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Honda teases new colours for the CB 350 H’ness and CB350RS models
  • Likely to get stripe decals with gold pinstriping
  • To be launched soon

Honda 2wheelers India is planning to update the 350 cc models as the brand has been posting teaser images and posts revealing details of the update. From the social media post, it is likely to be the introduction of new colour schemes consisting of red, blue and white with gold pinstriping. The update is for the retro-styled CB350 H’ness and the sportier CB350RS models. 

undefined

Expect the new colour liveries to be offered as a limited edition similar to the recently launched limited edition Activa before the upcoming festive season. Mechanically, both motorcycles are likely to remain unchanged and will continue to be powered by the same 348 cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor that registers 20.78 bhp and 30 Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The CB 350 series motorcycles are suspended by a telescopic fork setup at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. While the CB350 H’ness follows a modern retro design language, the CB350RS follows a cafe racer styling for a sportier appeal.

 

Also Read: Honda Activa Limited Edition Launched At Rs 80,734

Expect the new liveries for the above-mentioned bike to come at a small premium once launched. On the competition front, the CB350 H’ness and the CB350RS rivals against the likes of the Royal Enfield Hunter, Yezdi Roadster and the Royal Enfield Bullet 350.

# Honda India# Honda CB350 H'ness# Honda CB350RS# Honda two wheelers# motorcycles# colour scheme

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Renault Kwid
2019 Renault Kwid
21,500 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 3.95 L
₹ 8,847/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 MG Hector
8.9
0
10
2022 MG Hector
11,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 20.50 L
₹ 45,913/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
36,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.30 L
₹ 13,326/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
48,143 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 18.75 L
₹ 41,994/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda WR-V
8.4
0
10
2019 Honda WR-V
13,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Datsun Go
2014 Datsun Go
23,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 2.50 L
₹ 5,599/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
13,504 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
₹ 60,284/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2020 Renault Triber
8.7
0
10
2020 Renault Triber
10,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.60 L
₹ 13,961/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Skoda Kushaq
9.1
0
10
2021 Skoda Kushaq
10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 16.75 L
₹ 37,514/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
2017 Mahindra XUV500
46,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Research More on H Ness CB 350

Honda H Ness CB 350
8.1
0
10

Honda H Ness CB 350

Starts at ₹ 1.96 - 2.15 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View H Ness CB 350 Specifications
View H Ness CB 350 Features

Popular Honda Models

Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160

₹ 1.06 - 1.1 Lakh

Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G

₹ 74,536 - 82,734

Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine

₹ 77,378 - 82,878

Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125

₹ 85,131 - 90,567

Honda Dio
Honda Dio

₹ 68,625 - 77,712

Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI

₹ 78,920 - 88,093

Honda Livo
Honda Livo

₹ 78,500 - 82,500

Honda Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0

₹ 1.39 - 1.4 Lakh

Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade

₹ 1.12 - 1.16 Lakh

Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia

₹ 82,566 - 89,903

Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing

₹ 39.2 Lakh

Honda CB 350 RS
Honda CB 350 RS

₹ 2.15 - 2.18 Lakh

Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR

₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh

Honda H Ness CB 350
Honda H Ness CB 350

₹ 1.96 - 2.15 Lakh

Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R

₹ 2.77 Lakh

Honda CB200X
Honda CB200X

₹ 1.45 - 1.46 Lakh

Honda CB300F
Honda CB300F

₹ 1.7 Lakh

Honda CB500X
Honda CB500X

₹ 6.87 Lakh

Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R

₹ 9.35 Lakh

Honda CB 650 R
Honda CB 650 R

₹ 8.67 Lakh

Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus

₹ 14.47 Lakh

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

₹ 16.02 - 17.56 Lakh

Honda Dio 125
Honda Dio 125

₹ 83,400 - 92,300

Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100

₹ 64,900

Honda SP 160
Honda SP 160

₹ 1.18 - 1.22 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Verstappen Dominates Qatar GP Amidst Mercedes Drama
Verstappen Dominates Qatar GP Amidst Mercedes Drama
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-16320 second ago

The Dutchman’s 49th career win and 14th of the season proved to be a thriller for the fans but horror for the drivers as they struggled with the physical strain of the Losail International Circuit

Honda Teases New Liveries For the CB350 H’ness and CB350RS
Honda Teases New Liveries For the CB350 H’ness and CB350RS
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10428 second ago

New colour schemes with gold pinstriping to be on offer for the 350 cc models

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Which Variant To Buy?
Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Which Variant To Buy?
c&b icon
By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

-9786 second ago

Already in high demand, Maruti’s derivative of the Toyota Innova Hycross is available in Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus trim levels.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Revealed On Social Media
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Revealed On Social Media
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

Short clip shared on social media provides the first official look at the undisguised Himalayan 452.

Kia Latest Carmaker To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard
Kia Latest Carmaker To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Kia to integrate NACS charging ports on all new EVs manufactured in North America from Q4 2024

Hero MotoCorp Trademarks Hurikan, Hurikan 440 Names
Hero MotoCorp Trademarks Hurikan, Hurikan 440 Names
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

New names could be used for models based on the new 440 platform co-developed with Harley-Davidson.

Tata Safari Facelift: Variants Explained
Tata Safari Facelift: Variants Explained
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The 2023 Tata Safari is broadly available in 4 trim levels (personas): Smart, Pure, Adventure, and Accomplished

Hydrogen-Powered Suzuki Burgman To Be Showcased At Japan Mobility Show 2023
Hydrogen-Powered Suzuki Burgman To Be Showcased At Japan Mobility Show 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The concept, based on the Burgman 400 ABS, features a hydrogen engine and a 70 MPa hydrogen tank.

F1: Verstappen Clinches Third World Title As Piastri Wins Qatar Sprint
F1: Verstappen Clinches Third World Title As Piastri Wins Qatar Sprint
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Verstappen finished second in the Qatar sprint race to conquer his third world title in a row with 6 races left in the season.

Tata Harrier Facelift: Variants Explained
Tata Harrier Facelift: Variants Explained
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

The Tata Harrier facelift will be available in seven trim levels - Smart(O), Pure(O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ A, Fearless and Fearless+.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Revealed On Social Media
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Revealed On Social Media
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

Short clip shared on social media provides the first official look at the undisguised Himalayan 452.

Hero MotoCorp Trademarks Hurikan, Hurikan 440 Names
Hero MotoCorp Trademarks Hurikan, Hurikan 440 Names
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

New names could be used for models based on the new 440 platform co-developed with Harley-Davidson.

BMW CE 02 Production Begins At TVS' Hosur Plant
BMW CE 02 Production Begins At TVS' Hosur Plant
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

2 days ago

With the completion of a decade of partnership, the two companies have developed and launched five motorcycles under the 310 cc series

Hero MotoCorp To Hike Prices Of Select Scooters and Motorcycles From October 3
Hero MotoCorp To Hike Prices Of Select Scooters and Motorcycles From October 3
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 days ago

Prices will be hiked by about 1 per cent.

Royal Enfield Bobber 350 Spied Testing Again with Pillion Seat
Royal Enfield Bobber 350 Spied Testing Again with Pillion Seat
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 days ago

The new Bobber 350 will share much of its design and cycle parts with the Classic 350

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Honda Teases New Liveries For the CB350 H’ness and CB350RS
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved