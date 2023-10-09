Honda Teases New Liveries For the CB350 H’ness and CB350RS

Honda 2wheelers India is planning to update the 350 cc models as the brand has been posting teaser images and posts revealing details of the update. From the social media post, it is likely to be the introduction of new colour schemes consisting of red, blue and white with gold pinstriping. The update is for the retro-styled CB350 H’ness and the sportier CB350RS models.

Expect the new colour liveries to be offered as a limited edition similar to the recently launched limited edition Activa before the upcoming festive season. Mechanically, both motorcycles are likely to remain unchanged and will continue to be powered by the same 348 cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor that registers 20.78 bhp and 30 Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The CB 350 series motorcycles are suspended by a telescopic fork setup at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. While the CB350 H’ness follows a modern retro design language, the CB350RS follows a cafe racer styling for a sportier appeal.

Also Read: Honda Activa Limited Edition Launched At Rs 80,734

Expect the new liveries for the above-mentioned bike to come at a small premium once launched. On the competition front, the CB350 H’ness and the CB350RS rivals against the likes of the Royal Enfield Hunter, Yezdi Roadster and the Royal Enfield Bullet 350.